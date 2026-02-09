China's PV industry expects 238 GW to 287 GW of domestic capacity additions in 2026 as it pivots away from volume-led growth after a loss-making year driven by overcapacity and sharp price declines. The shift follows rapid expansion in 2021-25 that lifted cumulative capacity above 1.2 TW, annual additions beyond 300 GW and exports over $180 billion.At an industry seminar hosted by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) on Feb. 5, honorary adviser Wang Bohua delivered a keynote reviewing the sector's "14th Five-Year Plan" cycle (2021-25) and outlining expectations for 2026-30. Looking ...

