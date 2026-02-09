Anzeige
WKN: A40Z5Y | ISIN: KYG9572D1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HU
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 16:06
5,534 Euro
-0,50 % -0,028
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEBULL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEBULL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6545,68218:02
5,6515,68618:02
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Companies to Present in Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series Happening February 10-11, 2026

Register for the two-day virtual event here

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced its companies will present in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series being held virtually February 10-11, 2026.

The event will feature two days of presentations from participating companies and interactive Q&A sessions. The schedule of presenting companies is:

Tuesday, February 10th

  • 1:00 PM ET: Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

  • 1:20 PM ET: Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOY)

Wednesday, February 11th

  • 1:00 PM ET: GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI)

  • 1:20 PM ET: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

  • 1:40 PM ET: AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. (NYSE American:AIM)

All investors and interested parties can register for the event and access the schedule of participating companies here.

JTC Team is a paid consultant to the participating companies. JTC Team is an investor relations and corporate communications firm. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of the applicable companies. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the companies' websites and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on each company.

About Webull Financial

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/

About JTC Team
JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (908) 824-0775
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jtc-team-companies-to-present-in-webull-corporate-connect-webina-1134850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.