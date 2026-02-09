Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Issue of Equity
The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 325,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 380.90p per Ordinary Share.
Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 1,439,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 78,547,182 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 78,547,182.
The above figure of 78,547,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
James Poole
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to the Company
Telephone: 020 7543 3559
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
9 February 2026