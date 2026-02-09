Hope for the Heart Brings 40+ Years of Biblical Counseling Wisdom to PRAY.COM Platform Through Groundbreaking AI Partnership

First comprehensive faith-based AI resource provides safe, private access to biblical guidance for over 100 life topics

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Hope for the Heart today announced a landmark partnership with PRAY.COM, making four decades of trusted biblical counseling content available through an innovative AI platform. Now live on PRAY.COM, this first-of-its-kind resource ensures that as millions turn to artificial intelligence for life guidance, they can receive help firmly rooted in Scripture that provides God's answers to today's problems.

The Hope for the Heart AI platform is built on the ministry's renowned Keys for Living Library, integrating professional counseling expertise with deep theological grounding across 108 comprehensive life topics. From everyday decisions and challenges to life's most difficult moments, users now have 24/7 access to the biblically-informed guidance Hope for the Heart has been providing for over 40 years.

Meeting People Where They Are

"This is a threshold moment where God's Word and today's technology join hands to provide hope and encouragement for countless people who need care and counsel," said Dr. Eric Scalise, President of Hope for the Heart. "Our partnership with PRAY.COM allows us to connect with others where they already are-on their phones, in their moments of need or pain-and with trusted, biblically-sound guidance. The AI platform doesn't replace the relationship between a person and God; it guides them toward His Word and real help."

Scalise, who has been in the counseling field for over 45 years, has worked closely with June Hunt and the team at Hope for the Heart to address the tsunami of mental health issues that currently exist and develop the critical resources that are needed to help bring a life in crisis to a life in Christ. "Our prayer is that God will use this amazing resource to help people find hope, find the answers to their questions, and most of all, find Him."

The Power of God's Word

Unlike general-purpose AI platforms that provide secular answers, the Hope for the Heart AI platform is specifically designed to guide users toward Scripture and prayer. The tool helps people find the right language for their conversations with God, supports their faith, and discover what His Word says about the specific questions on their hearts.

"People are already asking AI these questions," said PRAY.COM co-founder Matthew Potter. "We've always respected Hope for the Heart and founder June Hunt's commitment to Scripture as the key to all of life's tough questions. We're honored and blessed to work with them to make these biblically-grounded Keys for Living accessible in a conversational format for people who are hurting."

Addressing Stigma with Compassion

The platform addresses the stigma often associated with seeking help by providing a safe, private space where users can confidentially explore sensitive topics without judgment. This reflects Hope for the Heart's core brand essence: UNLIMITED hope-the promise of no restrictions or bounds.

"To truly understand unlimited hope, you must understand God," the ministry emphasizes. "When everything else in this world reaches capacity or expires, only the unlimited nature of God can overcome. This is why we put our hope in Him."

Key Features of Hope for the Heart AI:

Four Decades of Trusted Content: Professionally-informed, biblically-sound counseling material developed over 40+ years

Comprehensive Life Coverage: 108 distinct topics from the Keys for Living Library

Safe and Private: Confidential access with no stigma or judgment

Universal Access: Available to all PRAY.COM users

Authentic Voice: The compassionate, knowledgeable tone of Hope for the Heart's "Care and Counsel"

Scripture-Centered: Guides users toward God's Word and prayer

A First-of-Its-Kind Resource

The Hope for the Heart AI platform represents the ministry's commitment to innovation in service of the Gospel, a goal shared by PRAY.COM. No other resource has combined this comprehensive biblical counseling content with AI accessibility at this scale.

"This isn't hastily assembled technology," Potter added. "It's carefully and deliberately built on decades of trusted ministry. Hope for the Heart deserves enormous credit for their vision in bringing biblical wisdom to people in this new way."

The Hope for the Heart AI platform is available now within the PRAY.COM app. Users can also engage further with Hope for the Heart's content through the Hope Talks Podcast, also available on PRAY.COM.

Tagline:"Every reason for hope, for every challenge in life."

About Hope for the Heart

Hope for the Heart is a worldwide biblical counseling, life coaching, and caregiving ministry founded by June Hunt in 1986 and dedicated to providing biblical hope and practical help. Passionate about helping people understand and apply God's Word to their lives, the ministry provides biblical resources on more than 100 real-life issues. Through partnerships like PRAY.COM, Hope for the Heart is making biblical wisdom accessible to millions seeking guidance. Learn more at hopefortheheart.org.

About PRAY.COM

PRAY.COM is the #1 brand for faith-based media and technology, dedicated to helping people make prayer a priority in their daily life and reaching millions worldwide. Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories.

