Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A0MQV6 | ISIN: US87240R1077 | Ticker-Symbol: PWT
Frankfurt
09.02.26 | 18:00
12,400 Euro
-0,80 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,37612,53219:27
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 17:50 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TFS Financial Appoints Jason Cirankewitch as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Industry veteran will help clients craft and deliver branded, full-spectrum equipment ?nancing programs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / TFS Financial, a leading provider of outsourced equipment ?nancing solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Cirankewitch as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. In this role, he will lead e?orts to create and bring to market TFS's advanced ?nancing programs, including white-label ?nance solutions for equipment manufacturers, dealers, marketplaces, and ?nance companies.

Cirankewitch brings to TFS Financial deep experience across the equipment ?nance and core prime lending sectors. He recently served as Assistant Vice President, Capital Markets, with Coast Capital Equipment Finance Ltd., where he focused on structured equipment ?nance and lending solutions. Prior to that, he held several positions in that organization, gaining extensive expertise in equipment ?nance strategy, credit structuring, and relationship management.

In his role at TFS Financial, he will partner directly with manufacturers, dealers, marketplaces, and ?nancial companies to tailor white-label ?nancing solutions that enable clients to o?er branded lending programs without the costs or complexities of building internal ?nance operations. These outsourced solutions allow TFS clients to reduce operational costs and complexity, increase sales conversion, deepen buyer relationships, and unlock new revenue opportunities while maintaining control over the end-to-end customer experience.

"We're delighted to welcome Jason to TFS at a pivotal time of growth and innovation," said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "His deep domain expertise in equipment ?nance makes him the ideal candidate to expand our suite of customized outsourced ?nancing solutions. Jason's experience working across the Travelers Financial ecosystem - including core prime lending and structured ?nance - will be invaluable as we help our clients leverage technology, automation, and business process outsourcing to compete in today's market."

For more information about TFS Financial, visit www.tfs?nancial.com.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive ?nance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, marketplaces, and ?nancial companies looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. For more information, please visit www.tfs?nancial.com.

PR Contact:
Bob Hebeisen
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
617-417-1160
bhebeisen@parallelpr.com
??: @Parallel_PR
Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFS Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tfs-financial-appoints-jason-cirankewitch-as-vice-president-of-strat-1134832

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
