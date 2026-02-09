Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 18:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARMLS' Matt Consalvo to Retire in 2027

Matt's leadership innovated ARMLS throughout his storied career.

TEMPE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / After 14 years of innovative and transformative leadership, ARMLS CEO Matt Consalvo will retire in spring 2027.

During his tenure, Consalvo has modernized the MLS, implemented generative leadership, advanced transformational governance, and contributed to industry tools like Monsoon Tax, RapidStats and Aligned Showings. He has also served as CMLS chair in 2022, helping guide the industry forward.

Consalvo has expanded ARMLS services to communities including Sedona, Sierra Vista, Santa Cruz, and Douglas, bringing people and markets together. He co-founded Markt and MLS Aligned, was honored with the Peter Shuttleworth Award, served on multiple NAR committees, and holds both an RCE and an MBA. "We are stronger together - together is the only way to move this industry forward," Consalvo said.

His tenure at ARMLS spans 24 years after stints at GE Security/Supra and in corporate retail management. He became the organization's only fourth CEO in 2012 after serving as COO. "I started with ARMLS when Supra support moved in-house and was honored to lead when Bob Bemis took his next opportunity," he said.

NTREIS CEO, Chris Carrillo, remarked "today, we celebrate not just a retirement announcement, but the remarkable journey of a true mentor, industry leader, and friend. Matt is more than just a colleague; he embodies the best of our industry. His humility and almost clairvoyant intellect have guided us through challenges, and his unwavering commitment to our MLS community has left an indelible mark."

A search committee will be formed this month. While Consalvo plans to remain connected to the MLS industry, his next chapter will focus on family, including time with his grandchildren.

About ARMLS
Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support and training for 38,000 brokers, agents and appraisers. For more information, visit ARMLS.com.

Contact Information
James Marcus
Chief Marketing Officer
jamesm@armls.com
623-810-3491

SOURCE: ARMLS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/armls%e2%80%99-matt-consalvo-to-retire-in-2027-1134737

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.