ARMLS' Matt Consalvo to Retire in 2027

Matt's leadership innovated ARMLS throughout his storied career.

TEMPE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / After 14 years of innovative and transformative leadership, ARMLS CEO Matt Consalvo will retire in spring 2027.

During his tenure, Consalvo has modernized the MLS, implemented generative leadership, advanced transformational governance, and contributed to industry tools like Monsoon Tax, RapidStats and Aligned Showings. He has also served as CMLS chair in 2022, helping guide the industry forward.

Consalvo has expanded ARMLS services to communities including Sedona, Sierra Vista, Santa Cruz, and Douglas, bringing people and markets together. He co-founded Markt and MLS Aligned, was honored with the Peter Shuttleworth Award, served on multiple NAR committees, and holds both an RCE and an MBA. "We are stronger together - together is the only way to move this industry forward," Consalvo said.

His tenure at ARMLS spans 24 years after stints at GE Security/Supra and in corporate retail management. He became the organization's only fourth CEO in 2012 after serving as COO. "I started with ARMLS when Supra support moved in-house and was honored to lead when Bob Bemis took his next opportunity," he said.

NTREIS CEO, Chris Carrillo, remarked "today, we celebrate not just a retirement announcement, but the remarkable journey of a true mentor, industry leader, and friend. Matt is more than just a colleague; he embodies the best of our industry. His humility and almost clairvoyant intellect have guided us through challenges, and his unwavering commitment to our MLS community has left an indelible mark."

A search committee will be formed this month. While Consalvo plans to remain connected to the MLS industry, his next chapter will focus on family, including time with his grandchildren.

About ARMLS

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support and training for 38,000 brokers, agents and appraisers. For more information, visit ARMLS.com.

Contact Information

James Marcus

Chief Marketing Officer

jamesm@armls.com

623-810-3491

SOURCE: ARMLS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/armls%e2%80%99-matt-consalvo-to-retire-in-2027-1134737