Leading Smart Home Innovator Signals Major U.S. Market Commitment with Nationwide Commercial Featuring Full Product Ecosystem, Including Nebula NEXT 01 Concept Electric Hypercar
Los Angeles, Feb. 9th, 2026 - Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home innovation, today announced its most significant global media moment to date with a multi-million dollar nationwide television commercial premiering during Game Day on February 8th.
"For nearly a decade, we've pushed the boundaries of smart home innovation-and now we're bringing that dedication directly to North American consumers," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "This commercial isn't just about visibility; it's a statement of commitment. We're investing in this market for the long term, continuing to innovate specifically for the needs of U.S. households as we build Dreame into a trusted household name."
Airing across NBC's local affiliate network and reaching millions of American households during one of television's most-watched nights, the spot highlights Dreame's comprehensive technology ecosystem, from award-winning robot vacuums, lawnmowers, and the Nebula NEXT 01 Concept electric hypercar, demonstrating the company's multisector technology expansion.
Showcasing the Complete Dreame Ecosystem
Building on the brand's momentum, where it took home more than 50 awards for its innovative products, the commercial will feature Dreame's comprehensive smart living ecosystem, including:
Nine Years of Innovation, One Powerful Message
Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology has rapidly ascended to become a global leading robotic vacuum brand and a dominant force across smart home categories, cementing its position as a technology innovator recognized at CES, IFA, and the world's premier showcases. Now available in over 120 countries through 6,500+ retail locations and flagship brand stores in major global cities, Dreame is bringing its mission of advancing civilization through technology to American households.
The February 8th commercial during Game Day marks a pivotal moment: introducing U.S. audiences to a comprehensive vision of intelligent living-from autonomous cleaning systems and wire-free robotic lawn care to next-generation electric vehicles-all powered by continuous R&D investment and unified by Dreame's commitment to premium, intelligent design that transforms everyday life into effortless experiences.
About Dreame Technology
Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.
