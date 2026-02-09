CyberCube, the leading cyber risk modeling and analytics company, has today announced Chris Methven as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Pascal Millaire, who has taken on the role of Senior Advisor.

The appointment marks the next phase in the company's development, following its recent $180MM financing led by Spectrum Equity. Pascal has led the business since its inception through a period of significant growth, leaving it well-placed to deliver on the company's aspirations to be the world's leading provider of financial cyber risk to the insurance industry.

Chris joined CyberCube in April 2020 as Chief Growth Officer. Widely respected across the market, he brings deep knowledge of the business and culture, as well as a strong understanding of its products, clients, and long-term ambitions.

Prior to working at CyberCube, Chris was Chief Revenue Officer for supply chain risk analytics business Achilles, with global responsibility for sales, marketing, account management, operations, and customer programs.

Commenting on his appointment as CyberCube CEO, Chris Methven said: "I'm honoured to be taking on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the business. I have spent the last six years working directly with our clients and the wider market. I'm very much looking forward to leading the next phase of the company's growth and development, building on the strong foundations already in place."

Scott G. Stephenson, Chair of CyberCube's Board of Directors, and former Chairman, President, and CEO of Verisk, added: "I am delighted to welcome Chris as our new CEO. He has a proven track record of success as Chief Growth Officer at CyberCube. Having worked closely with Chris for a number of years, I know what a committed, dynamic, and inspirational leader he is. His deep knowledge of the business means this transition will be seamless for both our people and our clients.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Pascal for his hard work and dedication. He has guided the business to a position of real strength, providing the platform for future growth. We are pleased that Pascal will continue to support the company in a senior advisory capacity."

Pascal Millaire, Senior Advisor, CyberCube, said: "Chris is a proven leader who deeply understands our business and the criticality of the analytics that we provide to our insurance clients. I have full confidence that under Chris's leadership, CyberCube will expand its market leadership position as the pre-eminent provider of cyber risk analytics to the global insurance industry."

CyberCube is a trusted partner to more than 130 clients across the cyber (re)insurance value chain and beyond. Its solutions are utilized by 75% of the top 40 US and European cyber insurers (by gross written premiums) and the majority of the top 20 global brokers.

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. CyberCube leverages data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and human resources to serve insurance institutions globally. The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and has operated as a standalone company since 2018. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, and Tallinn, Estonia, the team is committed to helping organizations and society build resilience to cyber risk. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

