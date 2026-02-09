NextNRG, Inc.: NextNRG and NeutronX Corporation Sign MOU to Deploy Energy Infrastructure for Government and Defense Projects

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NeutronX Corporation, a U.S.-based energy technology company with extensive expertise in government contracting, military operations, and critical infrastructure.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration whereby NextNRG will serve as the lead partner contractor and project manager for energy projects pursued or won by NeutronX, where NextNRG's capabilities are applicable. The collaboration is designed to create synergy between NeutronX's government contracting expertise and NextNRG's AI-driven energy infrastructure capabilities.

Under the agreement, NeutronX will leverage its extensive government contracting expertise, relationships, and domain knowledge to identify, pursue, and win government projects for energy needs in the fields of defense, infrastructure, airports, military installations, and related sectors. NextNRG will serve as the lead partner, providing technical expertise and operational support, proprietary technology and intellectual property, personnel and resources as contractor for the project, operational backbone for project execution, and backend support for maintenance and continued operation of each project.

"This collaboration with NeutronX creates a strategic pathway for NextNRG to serve the government and defense sectors with our advanced energy infrastructure solutions," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "By combining NeutronX's deep government contracting experience with our AI-driven platform and operational capabilities, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver intelligent, resilient energy systems for mission-critical government applications."

NeutronX is led by Colonel Emilio Gonzalez US Army Retired, a distinguished military leader and government operations expert, and is supported by a team from world-leading research institutions, government organizations, and universities. The company actively pursues and bids on federal, state, and military government contracts and projects.

The parties anticipate collaboration in several key areas, including energy infrastructure and intelligent grid systems, defense and military installations, airport and transportation infrastructure, critical infrastructure protection, autonomous systems and AI-enabled platforms, data analytics and operational intelligence, and cybersecurity for critical systems.

For each government project, the parties will negotiate and execute separate definitive agreements setting forth specific terms, deliverables, timeline, and compensation. The MOU does not create an exclusive relationship outside of specific projects where the parties have actively agreed to pursue jointly, and neither party is obligated to pursue any specific opportunity.

The collaboration advances NextNRG's strategy of deploying next-generation energy infrastructure through its integrated ecosystem of AI-optimized solutions, establishing the company as a provider of intelligent energy management and delivery for essential government and defense operations.

About NeutronX Corporation

NeutronX Corporation is a U.S.-based energy technology company possessing extensive expertise in government contracting, military operations, defense systems, energy infrastructure as national security, airport operations, and critical infrastructure. Led by Colonel Emilio Gonzalez US Army Retired and supported by a team from world-leading research institutions, government organizations, and universities, NeutronX builds energy systems with intelligence inside every watt.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact



NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com