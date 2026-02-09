Century Aluminum Company: Bechtel to lead preparatory engineering work on Oklahoma aluminum project

INOLA, Okla., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest 'premium aluminum' producer in the world, and leading American primary aluminum producer Century Aluminum today announced the selection of American firm Bechtel to conduct preparatory engineering for their planned primary aluminum production plant in Inola, Oklahoma.

Bechtel is undertaking the design of the new plant with a strong focus on value improvement, preparing the project for a final investment decision and the start of construction by the end of 2026. The Bechtel team is also defining the technical, infrastructure, and planning requirements to enable new industrial growth in Inola, which will create long-term benefits for local communities across Rogers County and the greater northeast Oklahoma region.

The project will be the first new primary aluminum smelter built in the United States since 1980, and will double current U.S. primary aluminum production. The project will create 1,000 permanent direct jobs at the facility and 4,000 jobs during construction. The plant will be built with EGA's latest aluminum reduction technology, EX, which is amongst the most advanced and efficient in the world.

As part of its work, Bechtel is exploring modularization and pre-assembly strategies to improve the efficiency of construction on site and defining logistics to transport materials by road and river while minimizing the impact on local traffic.

Bechtel is working closely with ERM, a leading sustainability consultancy that is coordinating the environmental and social public consultation and permitting process for the project.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: "Building the first American primary aluminum production plant in decades is a transformative project for America's industrial revival, the strong economic future of Inola and Oklahoma, and for our company. Bechtel, with its leading experience in American industrial projects and aluminum projects around the world, will play a key role in the extensive work ongoing to make this project a reality."

Jesse Gary, Chief Executive Officer of Century Aluminum, said "The selection of Bechtel adds momentum to our project, meeting the urgency of our nation's needs for this critical metal. We're proud to mark this milestone with EGA and with Bechtel."

Ailie MacAdam, President of Bechtel Mining & Metals, said: "Bechtel has been helping build America's industrial base for more than a century, and we welcome the opportunity to support this important project in Oklahoma. We are bringing our experience in delivering U.S. megaprojects and our global track record in delivering aluminum facilities to help our customer move forward with confidence."

Bechtel has built one-third of all new aluminum smelter capacity outside China over the past 25 years and has been a leader in U.S. project delivery since 1898.

EGA and Century Aluminum are developing the Oklahoma project in partnership, with EGA owning 60 per cent and Century Aluminum owning 40%.

About Emirates Global Aluminium

Emirates Global Aluminium is the world's largest 'premium aluminum' producer, manufacturing one in every 25 tonnes of aluminum made worldwide. EGA is an integrated aluminum producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast metal and recycling. EGA's operations include an aluminum smelter and an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, an aluminum smelter in Dubai, and a specialty foundry in Germany, and an aluminum recycling plant in the United States.

Founded over 50 years ago, EGA has been a steadfast partner to American industries, driving innovation and progress. The United States stands as one of EGA's largest single-country markets globally, with aluminum manufacturers nationwide utilizing EGA metal. EGA's high-quality aluminum supports tens of thousands of American jobs across aerospace, automotive, construction, energy systems, and electronics sectors. Additionally, EGA's high-purity aluminum plays a crucial role in specialized U.S. defense applications. Established in 1999, EGA America, the company's U.S. marketing and sales arm, is based in St. Louis, Missouri. EGA America has been a market leader in ensuring the seamless logistics and sales of EGA's aluminum products across the U.S., fostering strong relationships with key industry players and contributing significantly to the local economy.

EGA expanded its U.S. presence with the acquisition of an 80 per cent shareholding in Spectro Alloys in 2024. EGA Spectro Alloys is a leading aluminum recycling plant in Rosemount, Minnesota.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Cautionary Statement

This press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company and its management contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may." Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

