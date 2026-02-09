AS Tallinna Sadam: Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad filed claims for damages against former board members in civil court proceedings

AS Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ filed a cassation appeal in July 2025 and requested that the decision of Harju County Court of 27 June 2024 and the decision of Tallinn Circuit Court of 4 June 2025 in the criminal case was annulled in the part in which the accusation was reclassified as a private sector bribery offense, the proceedings were terminated due to the statute of limitations, the civil action was dismissed, the measures taken to secure the civil action were canceled, and the procedural costs of the victims were not fully compensated.

On 2 February 2026, the Supreme Court decided not to accept the cassation appeal of TS Laevad OÜ and AS Tallinna Sadam. As a result, the decision of the Harju County Court of 27 June 2024 and the decision of the Tallinn Circuit Court of 4 June 2025 entered into force. The courts pointed out that the victims have the right to file a new claim for damages against the former members of the management board and those who caused the damage in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure.

AS Tallinna Sadam filed claims against the defendants:

- Allan Kiil's legal successor, Ain Kaljurand, Eno Saar, Toivo Promm and Bone Invest OÜ, demanding compensation for damages in the amount of 590,032 euros, default interest of 463,455 euros and forward default interest, and also filed a request for securing the claim, which the court partially granted;

- Allan Kiil's legal successor, Ain Kaljurand Üllar Raad, Tõnis Pohla, Toivo Promm and Bone Invest OÜ demanding compensation for damages in the amount of 562,136 euros, default interest of 441,544 euros and forward default interest, and also filed a request for securing the claim, which the court partially granted;

- Allan Kiil's legal successor, Sven Honga, Keskkonnahoolduse OÜ, Toivo Promm and Bone Invest OÜ, demanding compensation for damages in the amount of 419,979 euros, default interest of 329,883 euros and forward default interest.

TS Laevad OÜ filed a claim against Allan Kiil's legal successor, Toivo Promm and R.I.C.H. Group Trading Ltd, demanding compensation for damages in the amount of 3,152,000 euros, default interest in the amount of 2,475,816 euros and forward default interest, and also filed a request for securing the claim, which the court granted.

The claims have been filed in connection with the criminal case that became public in August 2015 and resulting from the previously described court decisions, which concern the actions of the former members of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam in connection with the breach of the duties of a member of the management board and the damage caused to AS Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ.

The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial performance or financial position. Additional information about the closed criminal case can be found in the stock exchange announcements of 27 June 2024, 31 July 2024, 15 October 2024, 4 June 2025 and 31 July 2025.

