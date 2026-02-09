Stagwell Agencies Deliver Impactful Moments Around Super Bowl LX

72andSunny, Allison, Anomaly, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Crispin, Gold Rabbit Sports, The Harris Poll, HarrisX, HUNTER, JetFuel, The Marketing Cloud's HarrisQuest and The People Platform, Movers+Shakers, SPORT BEACH, and TEAM delivered powerful work before, during, and after the big game

2 Spots Earned Top 10 Honors from USA Today Ad Meter

NEW YORK, NY AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Stagwell, the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, made a major impact during Super Bowl LX, with its agencies delivering standout commercials during the Big Game for clients including e.l.f. Beauty, Grubhub, Kinder Bueno, Liquid I.V., and the National Football League (NFL).

Beyond the game itself, Stagwell agencies drove buzz with high-profile brand activations, cultural moments, and off-field campaigns across Super Week, supporting clients such as Don Julio, Frank's RedHot, Meta Reality Labs, Perdue, Starbucks, Target and more. On air during the Big Game, Stagwell's creative work earned significant recognition, with 2 commercials landing among the top 10 highest-rated ads in the USA TODAY Ad Meter.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LX, SPORT BEACH convened industry leaders, athletes, creators, and brands at the SPORT BEACH Clubhouse in San Francisco, built in partnership with TEAM, for conversations and experiences shaping the future of sports marketing.

"I'm proud of the incredible work done by our teams and agencies at Stagwell, and it shows that the combination of the best in creativity and technology is the winning formula for the future," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "We punched 10 times over our weight at the Super Bowl with 10% or more of the ads."

Super Bowl Advertising Spotlight

e.l.f. Beauty " Melisa " - 72andSunny created a telenovela-style Super Bowl campaign for e.l.f. Beauty starring Melissa McCarthy, playing up melodrama and pop-culture timing just ahead of Bad Bunny's halftime show. The spot humorously follows McCarthy's frantic preparation for the year's biggest reggaetón moment-complete with exaggerated twists and gasps-where her unlikely hero is e.l.f.'s Glow Reviver Lip Oil. Alongside 72andSunny, HarrisX partnered with e.l.f. Beauty to unite the campaign's bold creative vision with a data-driven strategy. From early-stage concept and script validation through final spot testing, HarrisX helped ensure the telenovela-style campaign resonated with consumers-especially e.l.f. customers-while advising on how the creative could be deployed most effectively to cut through on the Super Bowl stage.

Grubhub " The Feest " - Anomaly launched Grubhub's first Super Bowl spot, directed by Poor Things and Bugonia filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, featuring an indulgent spread and a mystery dish. The spot calls out the growing frustration consumers feel with excessive food delivery fees, positioning Grubhub as the brand willing to "eat the fees" on orders over $50.

Kinder Bueno " Yes Bueno " - Anomaly also delivered Kinder Bueno's first Super Bowl ad, featuring a high-stakes space-themed adventure. Turning everyday "No Bueno" moments into "Yes Bueno" ones through the power of the brand's irresistible crispy wafer, smooth chocolate, and creamy hazelnut filling.

Liquid I.V. " Take A Look " - Anomaly tapped into the insight that on any given day, 75% percent of Americans are dehydrated but don't know it. So for the brand's first Super Bowl commercial, they gave a voice to America's toilets so they could tell us to look at the clearest sign of dehydration: our yellow pee.

NFL " Champion " - 72andSunny debuted the NFL's brand campaign, an ode to youth coaches whose inspiration, words, and lessons extend far beyond the field.

NFL "You Are Special" - 72andSunny shared a new spot featuring a group sing-along led by former and current NFL players Michael Strahan, Cam Heyward and Christian McCaffrey. The kids hail from Harlem Children's Zone, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and SMASH, three groups that receive grants through the NFL's "Inspire Change" program-a social justice initiative aimed at reducing barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color.

Advertisements Beyond the Broadcast

Dairy Queen " Taylor & Swift Halftime Feast " - Colle McVoy and DQ tapped into the buzz around rumored halftime appearances for the Big Game to turn viral speculation into the Taylor & Swift Halftime Feast with the help of pro football players Tyrod Taylor and D'Andre Swift. To fuel engagement leading up to game day, DQ invited fans to enter for a chance to score a Chicken Strip Party Platter of their own and surprised-and-delighted fans with custom merch.

Don Julio " Ready Pa'l Show " - Anomaly and HUNTER teamed up for an episodic series on social for Tequila Don Julio, centered around celebrating Latinidad culture and helping consumers get ready for the halftime show. As the only official spirits sponsor of the NFL with Spanish as its first language, episodes featured Young Miko and Druski, and centered on helping fans brush up on their Spanish and celebrated how Latino communities truly get ready for game day.

Frank's RedHot " EAT The GOAT " - Colle McVoy crafted Frank's RedHot Big Game campaign, entering the season in full GOAT mode, starring hip-hop legend Ludacris and a (very literal) rapping goat. As the undisputed GOAT of hot sauce, the campaign reminds fans that when it comes to flavor, Frank's turns game day food culture into the main event.

Hard Rock Bet" I Bet I Will Survive " - 72andSunny gave Gloria Gaynor's heartbreak anthem, "I Will Survive," a comedic twist that serves as a rallying cry as football fans transition to the next betting season. The final whistle at the Super Bowl marks the end of football season, but there's basketball, soccer, and more sports to look forward to.

Perdue " The Next Best Wing " - Colle McVoy also helped Perdue on its mission to make its Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings the next big thing in the wing capital of the world - Buffalo, NY. They partnered with Buffalo Bill's Linebacker and Buffalo Native, Joe Andreessen, and Bills Mafia leader, Del Reid, to see if the locals will accept their bid. The result? Even proud Buffalonians will have to admit that Perdue makes The Next Best Wing .

Starbucks " The Coffee Run " - Anomaly and Starbucks spotlighted the universal, unsung figure: the coffee runner in an epic, Olympics-scale, journey, reinforcing Starbucks' role in the coffee rituals that bring people together.

Visa "Olympics" - Anomaly and Visa launched an Olympics and Paralympics campaign starring record breaking athletes Mikaela Shi?rin and Oksana Masters. The anthem spots pair intimate, human moments with Visa's tangible role in enabling progress.

Off the Field Highlights

Allison and Tillamook partnered to bring to life Tillamook's Super Bowl activation, brokering a partnership with 49ers star Fred Warner and creating 40-lb cheese carvings of key sports figures to bring dairy delight to Radio Row. Allison also executed onsite activations for Dexcom , Good Sports and Special Olympics . Dexcom featured Mike Golic Sr. and Jets Wide Receiver AD Mitchell who shared their diabetes stories at Radio Row, Good Sports returned with Vikings legend Kyle Rudolph to spotlight youth sports access, and Special Olympics paired Jets DT Harrison Phillips with an athlete to promote its Fitness Through Sport Playbook and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Allison , JetFuel and Gold Rabbit Sports led on-ground execution of TCL 's multi-day "homegating" experience. The activation, for the Official TV Partner of the NFL, in San Francisco featured athlete/influencer appearances, interactive demos of its premium TVs, and a dedicated Super Bowl game day experience, bringing the brand directly to fans. Allison also led Media Row tours with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and current LAC player Cameron Dicker.

Code and Theory helped the NFL transform NFL.com into a real-time decision engine that complements the app and fuels growth for NFL+, the league's direct-to-consumer streaming platform. In the past year alone, the site reached 130 million people, helped triple NFL+ subscriber growth, and doubled service discovery. While the app keeps fans engaged all week, this work connects where fans discover games (the website) with where they watch and interact (the app and NFL+), creating a seamless journey that supports the league's D2C strategy.

Crispin helped Target tap into the Game Day conversation, positioning the brand as the ultimate home base for snacks, drinks, and hosting essentials to make watching the game-or just the commercials-fun and easy. The social content centered on bringing people together for cultural moments that feel familiar, affordable, and fun.

The Harris Poll brought proprietary data and cultural insight to Super Bowl LX, releasing multiple research initiatives examining how Americans engage with the game as a long-standing social and cultural ritual. This included new findings on co-viewing, community, and Super Bowl spending; research for Ad Age on what viewers want-and don't want-from Super Bowl advertising; data on how celebrity appearances impact viewers' perception of brand advertisements in The Big Game; and survey data for UKG estimating how many U.S. employees may miss work on Super Bowl Monday. The Harris Poll also contributed broader sports and culture insight through on-site conversations and content at the SPORT BEACH Clubhouse, translating cultural signals into strategic guidance for business leaders.

HarrisX is launching its 2026 Super Bowl Ad Index, building on more than five years of Super Bowl measurement. HarrisX is conducting some of the most comprehensive ad testing around the Big Game, surveying nearly 10,000 Americans to assess the creative performance and brand impact of every Super Bowl spot using the proprietary HarrisX Ad Index-making it one of the most in-depth evaluations of advertising on the Super Bowl stage. Last year's HarrisX Ad Index crowned NFL's "Somebody" spot as America's favorite Super Bowl ad, which went on to win a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Public Service Content. Altogether, HarrisX has tested and indexed over 1,000 (and counting) culture-defining ads toward which new creative and ad concepts can be benchmarked and compared.

HUNTER coordinated a sponsorship on behalf of Amazon eero with sports podcast Green Light with Chris Long. The agency also promoted IntuitTurboTax 's 13th appearance in the big game, securing consumer, entertainment & trade coverage. Lastly, Meta Reality Labs debuted an action-packed Super Bowl ad for Oakley Meta Glasses, with HUNTER supporting all earned media efforts.

The Marketing Cloud's HarrisQuest will release its "Brand Bowl Report" focused on brand lift, cultural relevance lift, and consumer sentiment around the Super Bowl. Readers will gain a clear, data-backed understanding of how the Super Bowl reshapes brand perception globally - and how those same dynamics apply to any moment of peak attention throughout the year. Get a first look here before it goes live on February 12.

The Marketing Cloud's The People Platform tracked foot traffic and visitation trends around Levi's Stadium to understand the Super Bowl's impact on consumer movement. It also partnered with Digital Video Systems to measure CRUISESAT cruise ship viewership and assess brand lift and ad effectiveness for a Prince Edward Island tourism spot that aired.

Movers+Shakers once again played the SOCIAL BOWL, keeping brands like e.l.f. and Planet Fitness relevant and culturally connected throughout the Big Game with social content and day-of social swat teams ready to tweet / comment / post their way into culture, as well as support TVC efforts with platform-native craft and storytelling.

To learn more about Stagwell's presence at Super Bowl LX, visit www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

PR Contact:

Madi Wick

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-agencies-deliver-impactful-moments-around-super-bo-1134849