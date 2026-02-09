NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JOSS Realty REIT, Inc. ("JOSS" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.The initial public offering price is expected to be between $4 and $6 per share. JOSS expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.JOSS has been authorized to list its common stock on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "JOSS", subject to official notice of issuance.D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.About JOSS Realty REIT, Inc.JOSS Realty REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes focused on acquiring, improving, owning, and managing multi-tenant office properties in economically strong urban and close-in suburban markets within top-25 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the United States. The Company is led by Larry Botel, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and targets properties that are well-located within their submarkets that offer value creation opportunities through active asset management, strategic leasing initiatives, and selective capital improvements.Important InformationA registration statement on Form S-11 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.ContactsInvestor enquiries:info@jrpllc.comMedia enquiries:info@jrpllc.com

