From Smart Home Leader to Global Technology Powerhouse: Dreame Technology Goes Prime Time with a Commercial on NBC During Game Day

Leading Smart Home Innovator Signals Major U.S. Market Commitment with Nationwide Commercial Featuring Full Product Ecosystem, Including Nebula NEXT 01 Concept Electric Hypercar

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Dreame Technology , a leader in smart home innovation, today announced its most significant global media moment to date with a multi-million dollar nationwide television commercial premiering during Game Day on February 8th.

"For nearly a decade, we've pushed the boundaries of smart home innovation-and now we're bringing that dedication directly to North American consumers," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "This commercial isn't just about visibility; it's a statement of commitment. We're investing in this market for the long term, continuing to innovate specifically for the needs of U.S. households as we build Dreame into a trusted household name."

Airing across NBC's local affiliate network and reaching millions of American households during one of television's most-watched nights, the spot highlights Dreame's comprehensive technology ecosystem, from award-winning robot vacuums, lawnmowers, and the Nebula NEXT 01 Concept electric hypercar, demonstrating the company's multisector technology expansion.

Showcasing the Complete Dreame Ecosystem

Building on the brand's momentum, where it took home more than 50 awards for its innovative products, the commercial will feature Dreame's comprehensive smart living ecosystem, including:

Robot and Wet Dry Vacuums - At just 7.95cm tall, the X60 Max Ultra Complete is Dreame's thinnest robot vacuum, designed to clean under low furniture where traditional vacuums can't reach. Its AI-Enhanced OmniSight navigation and 35,000Pa suction power tackle dirt with precision, while dual flex arms and heated mopping ensure thorough edge and corner cleaning. Additionally, Dreame introduces the brand-new, ultra-slim Aero Pro wet dry vacuum. At just 3.88 inches thin, it delivers stronger 25,000Pa suction and is equipped with TangleCut 2.0 technology to effortlessly handle long hair and pet fur. The built-in hot-air self-cleaning system keeps the roller fresh and odor-free-clean, powerful, and truly next-gen.

Personal Care - The versatile 7-in-1 Dreame AirStyle Pro hair styler , powered by JetAirflow Technology for fast drying, enables precise drying, curling, and straightening in a lightweight design with smart heat control for salon-quality results.

Home Air Care - Built for homes with people and pets, the Dreame AP10 Air Purifier captures pet hair, efficiently filters PM2.5, and reduces odors from pet waste and everyday pollutants.

Smart Outdoor - The A3 AWD Pro Robotic Mower features dual AI cameras and 3D LiDAR to detect obstacles up to 70 meters away, enabling precise edge trimming and navigation. With its all-terrain 4WD system, it handles slopes up to 80° and crosses obstacles up to 5.5 cm high. This ensures consistent, thorough coverage across your entire yard. The Z2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner features 3D laser mapping, 7-in-1 surface cleaning, and auto-docking and charging upon completing a cleaning cycle.

Dreame Automotive - Featuring the Dreame Nebula NEXT 01 Concept electric hypercar, with 1,876 horsepower from four electric motors, 0-62mph acceleration in 1.8 seconds, and active aerodynamics. The high-performance vehicle embodies the brand's pursuit of ultimate efficiency and performance, prioritizing aerodynamic efficiency through multifunctional structures that optimize cooling, airflow management, and high-speed performance while balancing luxury aesthetics with safety.

Nine Years of Innovation, One Powerful Message

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology has rapidly ascended to become a global leading robotic vacuum brand and a dominant force across smart home categories, cementing its position as a technology innovator recognized at CES, IFA, and the world's premier showcases. Now available in over 120 countries through 6,500+ retail locations and flagship brand stores in major global cities, Dreame is bringing its mission of advancing civilization through technology to American households.

The February 8th commercial during Game Day marks a pivotal moment: introducing U.S. audiences to a comprehensive vision of intelligent living-from autonomous cleaning systems and wire-free robotic lawn care to next-generation electric vehicles-all powered by continuous R&D investment and unified by Dreame's commitment to premium, intelligent design that transforms everyday life into effortless experiences.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/ .

