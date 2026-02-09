Advanced Blockchain (ABAG) is starting a new chapter following the appointment of new management in 2024 and the recent launch of its new strategy aimed at establishing a lean, resilient and transparent business with multiple income streams, some of which will be recurring. Through this strategy, ABAG aspires to become a gateway to blockchain and web3 technology for a broad investor base, with its core mission to reduce the technical and structural complexity of blockchain investments for traditional investors in the capital market. It will continue to pursue investment themes with high disruptive potential, including decentralised physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), robotics, AI-powered blockchain solutions, tokenised assets, decentralised finance (DeFi) and yield protocols, as well as blockchain infrastructure and interoperability.

