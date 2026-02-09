Data Technology Leader Supports Financial Institutions' Efforts to Accelerate AI Innovation

Reltio, a context intelligence company, earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Industry Competency status, a prestigious recognition for its deep experience and proven success delivering innovative, secure, scalable data solutions to the global financial services industry for its work with banks, insurers, capital markets and other financial services companies.

"Achieving AWS Financial Services Industry Competency is a testament to Reltio's commitment to providing financial institutions with the highest level of security, compliance, and real-time data intelligence needed to thrive in a complex, regulated market," said Ansh Kanwar, Chief Product Officer at Reltio. "This recognition validates our data platform's ability to accelerate AI-powered transformation and deliver trusted, unified data essential for all aspects of operations from risk reduction and regulatory adherence to new product innovation and enhanced customer experiences."

Reltio's AWS Financial Services Industry Competency builds on previous competencies earned in recognition of its technically validated work and demonstrated business expertise in the Travel Hospitality and Life Sciences Industries.

Easier Access to Vetted Industry Data Solutions for Financial Services Customers

To secure the AWS Financial Services Competency, Reltio demonstrated expertise on AWS within the Financial Services industry by meeting several requirements, including specific use case customer references and successful completion of an audit of its solutions for financial services organizations. This enables banks, insurers, and capital markets customers to easily access Reltio's solutions on AWS.

Reltio supports financial institutions in areas such as customer experience enhancement, regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and operational efficiencies. Reltio Financial Services velocity pack is optimized for financial data services with prebuilt components, including:

Predefined data models and configurations for banks and asset management firms with preset rules and dashboard made for financial services institutions

Prebuilt integrations and connectors such as Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset, Experian, LexisNexis, and many more

Prescriptive implementation for banking and insurance

A Foundation of Financial Services Industry Data Innovation

Reltio's deep expertise in the financial services industry is reflected in its proven ability to help banks, insurers, and other financial institutions master the complexities of their data environments. By leveraging the Reltio Data Cloud, these organizations can unify disparate customer, product, and counterparty data, creating the trusted, real-time 360-degree views essential for modern operations. This foundation of high-quality data directly translates into greater business insights, allowing institutions to identify nuanced risk signals, enhance regulatory reporting efficiency, and personalize customer experiences, ultimately driving significant gains in productivity and overall business value.

Key outcomes from the use of Reltio's data platform by financial services companies include:

Higher revenue and growth

Enhanced customer experience

Improved risk mitigation and compliance

Better operational efficiency and agility

Boost to AI innovation readiness

Easier Open Banking Fintech integration

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should fuel your success in the enterprise AI era. Reltio Data Cloud is the context intelligence platform providing trusted business understanding so AI agents and systems can act with human-level judgment at enterprise scale. Reltio's cloud-native SaaS platform harmonizes, unifies, and enriches data and metadata across sources and formats-including unstructured data-in real time. Organizations gain 360-degree views of core data mobilized in milliseconds to any application, user, or AI agent. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises across life sciences, financial services, healthcare, and technology, we fuel frictionless operations, drive innovation, and reduce risk. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.

