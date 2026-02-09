Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - ONGold Resources (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF): ONGold Resources is advancing High-Grade Gold & Critical Minerals in Ontario & Manitoba with industry-leading projects including high grade gold, silver and copper discovery in Ontario - TPK Project & gold-tungsten in Manitoba - Monument Bay Project. October Gold Project JV with Evolution Mining near IAMGold's Côté Gold Mine. Highly experienced team have developed major CDN gold projects in the recent past. High management share ownership with strong share structure & recent addition of shareholders resulting from IAMGold acquisition of SUP. Strong community support across projects.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---ongold-resources-advancing-high-grade-gold-strategic-critical-minerals-in-canada-btv-60

OnGold Resources (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF)

https://ongoldresources.com/

Source: CEO Clips