Crush Software Solutions: CRUSH to Unveil CRUSHBuy at Western Auto Recyclers Alliance Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Crush Software Solutions (CRUSH), a software platform built by and for auto recyclers, announced today that it will formally unveil CRUSHBuy, a new vehicle buying intelligence tool, on February 19, at the Western Auto Recyclers Alliance (WARA) Conference in Reno, Nevada.

CRUSHBuy is designed to do one thing well: help auto recycling yards buy cars smarter, faster and with more confidence. The tool is grounded in how auto recyclers actually operate, not how outsiders assume the industry works.

"Auto recyclers don't need more noise. They need clarity at the point of purchase," said Ryan Paterson, CEO of CRUSH. "CRUSHBuy was built around real buying behavior inside the yard. It removes irrelevant data and gives buyers the right context to make disciplined decisions that protect margin."

CRUSHBuy introduces a channel-aware approach to vehicle pricing, based on the principle that different vehicles have different economic destinies. Rather than forcing all cars into the same valuation model, CRUSHBuy organizes vehicles into five distinct channels, from junk and self-service parts cars to rebuildable vehicles under and over $5,000. Pricing anchors then adapt by channel, allowing buyers to focus only on the data that matters for that specific vehicle's path to value.

CRUSH is also a sponsor of the WARA Summit | Education, Tech and Industry Showcase, taking place February 20-21, at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. The inaugural event brings together yard owners, operators, suppliers and industry stakeholders for education sessions, live technology demonstrations and industry advocacy discussions.

As part of the event, Tom Klauer, longtime auto recycling executive and investor, will serve as the keynote speaker. Klauer's address will focus on buying discipline, margin protection and the role of technology in supporting independent yards.

"Buying the right cars is still the most important decision a yard makes," said Klauer. "CRUSHBuy reinforces the discipline great buyers already use and strengthens it with tools designed specifically for this industry."

The introduction of CRUSHBuy marks the first major step in the broader CRUSH 2.0 platform roadmap, setting the foundation for channel-aware thinking, consistent buying workflows and more confident decision-making across the yard.

