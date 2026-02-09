Wedgewood Weddings Announces Opening of Miramar Theater, Historic San Clemente Landmark Transformed into Premier Coastal Wedding Venue

1938 Spanish Colonial Revival Theater Reimagined as Elegant Event Space with Partial Ocean Views and Historic Ceremony Space

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the opening of Miramar Theater by Wedgewood Weddings , a premier coastal wedding destination in San Clemente, California. The newest addition expands Wedgewood Weddings' Southern California portfolio with a venue that pairs nearly 90 years of architectural heritage, and the ease of a full-service planning experience.

Commissioned in 1937 by San Clemente founder Ole Hanson and officially opened on May 12, 1938, Miramar Theater was designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival style as a focal entertainment destination for the coastal community. The building's distinctive 44-foot tower has served as a local landmark for nearly 90 years. Following a $150,000 renovation in the late 1960s, the theater continued to host community events and films. Now, Wedgewood Weddings has transformed the historic property into a full-service wedding venue.

"Miramar Theater is exactly the kind of place we love: iconic, storied, and deeply connected to its community," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "We're honored to help preserve this San Clemente landmark while giving couples an unforgettable coastal setting for their wedding day. With partial ocean views, timeless Spanish Colonial design, and our all-inclusive planning approach, Miramar will be a place worthy of weddings and grand celebrations of all kinds."

Located in downtown San Clemente, the venue offers a Grand Theater reception hall with high-beamed ceilings, antique chandeliers, and unique architectural details. Its location provides guests access to the San Clemente Pier, coastal trails, shopping on Avenida Del Mar, and nearby attractions, including Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Miramar Theater joins Wedgewood Weddings' portfolio of nearby Southern California venues, including San Clemente Shore , Aliso Viejo , The Harper in Costa Mesa, and University Club in Irvine.

The venue is now accepting bookings for 2026 and beyond. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/MiramarTheater

