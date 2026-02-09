Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 19:26 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wedgewood Weddings Announces Opening of Miramar Theater, Historic San Clemente Landmark Transformed into Premier Coastal Wedding Venue

1938 Spanish Colonial Revival Theater Reimagined as Elegant Event Space with Partial Ocean Views and Historic Ceremony Space

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the opening of Miramar Theater by Wedgewood Weddings, a premier coastal wedding destination in San Clemente, California. The newest addition expands Wedgewood Weddings' Southern California portfolio with a venue that pairs nearly 90 years of architectural heritage, and the ease of a full-service planning experience.

Commissioned in 1937 by San Clemente founder Ole Hanson and officially opened on May 12, 1938, Miramar Theater was designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival style as a focal entertainment destination for the coastal community. The building's distinctive 44-foot tower has served as a local landmark for nearly 90 years. Following a $150,000 renovation in the late 1960s, the theater continued to host community events and films. Now, Wedgewood Weddings has transformed the historic property into a full-service wedding venue.

"Miramar Theater is exactly the kind of place we love: iconic, storied, and deeply connected to its community," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "We're honored to help preserve this San Clemente landmark while giving couples an unforgettable coastal setting for their wedding day. With partial ocean views, timeless Spanish Colonial design, and our all-inclusive planning approach, Miramar will be a place worthy of weddings and grand celebrations of all kinds."

Located in downtown San Clemente, the venue offers a Grand Theater reception hall with high-beamed ceilings, antique chandeliers, and unique architectural details. Its location provides guests access to the San Clemente Pier, coastal trails, shopping on Avenida Del Mar, and nearby attractions, including Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Miramar Theater joins Wedgewood Weddings' portfolio of nearby Southern California venues, including San Clemente Shore, Aliso Viejo, The Harper in Costa Mesa, and University Club in Irvine.

The venue is now accepting bookings for 2026 and beyond. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/MiramarTheater

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com.

Media Contact:
Jordan Garcia
jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Pinterest

SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-announces-opening-of-miramar-theater-historic-1134341

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.