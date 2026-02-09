Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - GiveaRoof.org, a California-based nonprofit organization, today announced the launch of a national blueprint aimed at addressing homelessness in the United States through the large-scale repurposing of unused hospitality and travel resources. The initiative outlines a structured, non-taxpayer-funded approach designed to provide immediate shelter access and coordinated pathways toward stability for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The GiveaRoof.org blueprint centers on redirecting unused airline miles, hotel loyalty points, and similar travel rewards-often left unredeemed-through nonprofit and hospitality partnerships. These resources are allocated to support short-term hotel stays at designated Triage Welcome Centers, where participating individuals can access coordinated services in a controlled, transitional environment.

According to GiveaRoof.org, the model is designed to address common challenges in homelessness response by prioritizing immediate shelter placement while connecting individuals to services such as clothing support, life-skills coaching, employment readiness programs, and longer-term housing pathways. Individuals facing active severe mental health or substance-use crises are referred to appropriate specialized services through partner organizations.

The organization stated that the framework emphasizes collaboration among nonprofits, hospitality providers, and local stakeholders, with the goal of creating a repeatable and scalable model that can be adapted across regions. A centralized data-tracking structure is proposed to support outcome monitoring, coordination, and prevention efforts over time.

"Across the country, hotel capacity and human need often exist side by side without intersecting," said Claudio Bono, CEO of GiveaRoof.org. "This initiative is about aligning existing resources with structured support systems so communities can respond to homelessness in a more coordinated and humane way."

The blueprint builds on GiveaRoof.org's operational experience in nonprofit-hospitality partnerships and outlines implementation considerations for municipalities, service providers, and industry participants interested in piloting or scaling similar programs.

GiveaRoof.org noted that the initiative is intended to complement-not replace-existing homelessness response systems by offering an additional framework focused on short-term shelter access, coordinated services, and cross-sector collaboration.

About GiveaRoof.org

Founded in 2024, GiveaRoof.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing homelessness through innovative, resource-driven approaches. The organization works with nonprofit partners, hospitality providers, and community stakeholders to develop structured models that support immediate shelter access and longer-term stability.

