Samsung reveals nearly half of Brits feel more curious now than before AI became widely available, as "prompt culture" redefines how we learn

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd - Curiosity doesn't peak in childhood - and Brits are proving it. Research commissioned by Samsung into everyday AI usage shows that nearly half (48%) of people feel more curious than they did before AI became part of daily life; highlighting the potential for technology like Galaxy AI to inspire creativity, learning, and experimentation.

The research highlights how AI usage has broadened significantly. 46% of Brits now use it to settle disputes or make important decisions, whilst half (49%) say it inspires them to explore topics they wouldn't have otherwise considered. With AI tools now accessible on mobile devices people already carry, curiosity no longer requires a trip to the library. Cooking and the human body top the list of what people most want to explore with AI, with personal health and travel planning emerging as key areas of interest.

The findings show that just 8% are less curious since AI tools became mainstream, with Brits now spending almost 2 hours a week using AI to learn something new*.

"For too long we've measured intelligence by what you can remember. But that world is changing," says Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience Vice President of Product and Marketing, UK&I at Samsung. "This shift is called 'Prompt Culture': a world where asking the right questions has become as valuable as knowing the right answer. AI is reigniting curiosity, with our research showing that nearly half of Brits say they feel more curious now than they did before AI.

"At Samsung, we see our role as removing the barriers between curiosity and answers," she said. "Previously, learning something new meant committing serious time, but with AI features like those available on our Galaxy S25 Series, we're making it possible to satisfy your curiosity the moment it strikes. While technology removes the friction, it's people who decide what questions are worth asking."

And Brits are approaching AI with surprising seriousness. Science, maths, and family history dominate their wish-lists had they had AI-powered learning when they were children. Over a quarter (27%) wished they'd learned more science, 26% family history, and 25% maths when they were younger. Only 7% admitted to wanting to ask tongue-in-cheek questions like "what would happen if I only ate sweets?"

Annika Bizon's top 5 expert tips to master "Prompt Culture"

Asking the right question is the new superpower. In fact, 60% of Brits agree that asking the right questions is more valuable than memorising facts, and 38% say they get significantly better answers when they use detailed prompts. Here's how to level up:

Be specific, not vague. Instead of "healthy recipes," try "quick high-protein dinners under 500 calories that can be cooked in under 20 minutes with an air fryer." Ask AI to role-play expertise. Frame your question with context: "As a sports physiotherapist, explain why the 10,000 steps rule might not apply to someone with a sedentary job." You'll get more nuanced, tailored answers. Challenge assumptions. Use AI to myth-bust. For instance, ask "Is the 10,000 steps rule actually backed by science?" (Spoiler: 29% of Brits already doubt it.) Interrogate the answers. Curiosity is also about asking for sources, checking claims, and cross-referencing information. Critical thinking matters now more than ever. Turn answers into springboards. If AI tells you something interesting, ask "What should I read next?" or "Who's done the best research on this?" Think of it as your research assistant, not your encyclopaedia.

The data reveals a growing scepticism around long-standing health and fitness advice. Almost a third of Brits are now questioning whether rules they've followed for years are actually necessary. 34% believe the advice to avoid eating after 8pm is a myth, whilst 29% doubt the 10,000 steps daily target. Personal health has also emerged as the topics Brits would rather discuss with AI than with other people.

This questioning approach extends to travel behaviour. 45% of Brits report having taken a solo trip specifically to learn something new, whether that's history, culture, or a new skill. The research suggests travellers are using AI on their mobile phones and other devices to go beyond surface-level tourism - diving deeper into destinations and uncovering context that isn't readily available through traditional guidebooks. 15% even believe AI could help solve historical mysteries like the Jack the Ripper case.

Galaxy AI across Samsung Galaxy devices is helping more people lean into prompt culture, turning everyday interactions into a new way of learning and creating. Features like Writing Assist help users experiment with tone, structure and clarity in real time, building confidence in how they prompt, edit and refine ideas. Meanwhile, Transcript Assist turns spoken thoughts, meetings and content into organised text and summaries, helping people spot patterns, improve communication skills and move faster from idea to output. Together, Galaxy AI makes prompting feel intuitive, accelerating how people learn, create and communicate, without needing to "learn AI" first.

