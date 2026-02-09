RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Fintech & DATS Conference Replays Now Available Featuring Public Companies Shaping the Future of Digital Finance

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced that on-demand replays from its Fintech & Digital Asset Treasury Strategy (DATS) Virtual Investor Conference, held February 4, 2026, are now available.

The conference showcased senior executives from publicly traded companies operating at the intersection of modern payments, financial technology infrastructure, and digital asset treasury strategies. Investors who were unable to attend the live event-or who wish to revisit specific company presentations-can now access full video replays at their convenience.

"The strong engagement we saw throughout this conference highlights the accelerating investor interest in fintech innovation and digital asset treasury strategies," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "By making these presentations available on demand, we are extending access to critical insights into how public companies are navigating evolving payment systems, digital assets, and balance sheet strategies."

Conference Presentation Replays

Investors may view individual company presentations and Q&A sessions using the links below:

OBOOK Holdings (OwlTing) (NASDAQ:OWLS)

Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)

MMA (NYSE American:MMA)

Enlivex Therapeutics (Nasdaq:ENLV)

IP Strategy (Nasdaq:IPST)

Additional presentation replays are available on RedChip's YouTube channel.

Each replay includes a management presentation followed by a live investor Q&A session, providing deeper insight into business models, growth strategies, regulatory considerations, and key milestones related to fintech platforms and digital asset treasury initiatives.

The Fintech & DATS Virtual Investor Conference was designed to give institutional and retail investors direct access to companies driving innovation in payments, financial infrastructure, and digital asset management as adoption continues to expand across enterprises and institutions.

About RedChip Companies

