New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETFs and wealth professionals, today announced that leaders and advisors from The Wealth Consulting Group, a Las Vegas-based wealth advisory firm, will be a featured participant at the 2026 conference, held March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

As a hometown mainstay in the wealth management space, The Wealth Consulting Group's participation will serve as the centerpiece of the Exchange practice management and investment agenda. The firm will leverage its deep bench of experts to host a series of high-impact sessions designed to help advisors navigate an increasingly complex economic landscape.

Live from Las Vegas: The Bull of Wall Street Podcast

The Wealth Consulting Group will bring its flagship content vehicle to the conference floor with a live recording of its popular "The Bull of Wall Street" podcast. Featured hosts Jimmy Lee, CEO; Jim Worden, CFA, CAIA, CMT, Chief Investment Officer; and Talley Léger, Chief Market Strategist, will interview industry titans and ETF innovators in a series of freewheeling and highly informative discussions. These recordings will provide a deep dive into the markets, the economy, and the financial planning strategies essential for advisor success in 2026, all with the podcast's signature wit and style.

Tactical Playbook: Navigating the Fixed Income Shift

A key highlight of Exchange's investment-focused agenda will be the panel "Advisors on Fixed Income Allocation," featuring The Wealth Consulting Group's Chief Investment Officer, Jim Worden, CFA, CAIA, CMT. As the "cash is king" era fades, this session moves beyond macro theory to provide advisors with a real-world playbook for transitioning into durable, long-term bond strategies and managing a steepening yield curve.

Strategic Growth: Navigating the M&A Landscape

As the wealth management industry undergoes a historic period of consolidation, Andy Kalbaugh, President of The Wealth Consulting Group, will participate in a critical exploration of the M&A market. This discussion is designed specifically for independent advisors and firm owners weighing their next move - whether that involves joining a national powerhouse or initiating their own acquisition strategy.

"We are thrilled to feature The Wealth Consulting Group team on our 2026 agenda. Our mission is to provide substantive, peer-to-peer learning, and having a local powerhouse like The Wealth Consulting Group share their expertise is a massive win for all attendees," said Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research & Editorial at VettaFi. "Jim Worden's insights into fixed income and Andy Kalbaugh's leadership expertise are exactly the kind of actionable intelligence advisors need right now. Plus, being able to watch their team put together episodes of The Bull of Wall Street live and in-person will be a fun and energizing experience for our attendees."

Advancing Advisor Education and Community

Beyond the stage, The Wealth Consulting Group will host a private onsite Study Group Session for its advisors. This forum allows The Wealth Consulting Group community to collaborate on practice management and proprietary strategies while benefiting from the conference's broad offering of Continuing Education (CE) credits and elite networking opportunities with global asset managers.

"As a firm rooted in Las Vegas, we are proud to welcome the industry to our home turf for Exchange 2026," said Jimmy Lee, CEO of The Wealth Consulting Group. "Exchange is a critical gathering place for the industry, and we look forward to fueling the conversations that will lead to better outcomes for advisors and their clients nationwide."

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

About The Wealth Consulting Group

Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, The Wealth Consulting Group is a boutique wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families. The Wealth Consulting Group provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to help independent business owners execute their vision and optimize client outcomes.

