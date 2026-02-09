Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2025 Net Income Up 8.2% to $9,149,000

RETURN ON ASSETS 1.71%
RETURN ON EQUITY 14.37%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2025.
Results of Operation
For the fourth quarter of 2025, Trinity Bank, N.A., reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,241,000, an increase of 2.9% over fourth quarter 2024 earnings of $2,178,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2025 amounted to $1.96, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2024 results of $1.92 per diluted common share.
For fiscal year 2025, Net Income after Taxes was $9,149,000, an increase of 8.2% over 2024 results of $8,458,000. Earnings per diluted common share for fiscal year 2025 were $8.03, an increase of 7.3% over 2024 results of $7.48 per diluted common share.
Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "Trinity Bank's fourth quarter results capped off a strong year of earnings. 2025's performance represents the most profitable year in history for Trinity Bank. We invested heavily in people and processes throughout the year to ensure Trinity Bank remains positioned for continued, long-term success. Achieving a record year, despite these significant investments, shows our commitment to recruiting and retaining top-quality people, and developing efficient processes, is working well.
"While there are risks, both domestically and internationally, that could play a role in economic growth in 2026, we are optimistic about the US and Texas economies. Consumers and businesses have proven resilient, and we are encouraged by our customers' optimism for the year ahead."
"As always, thank you to our hard-working staff. With their dedication, the economy positioned for growth and Trinity's strong balance sheet, we are confident in our ability to maintain this positive momentum in 2026."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
%
December 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Interest income
$
7,774
$
7,426
4.7
%
$
29,972
$
28,579
4.9
%
Interest expense
2,441
2,681
-9.0
%
9,322
10,972
-15.0
%
Net Interest Income
5,333
4,745
12.4
%
20,650
17,607
17.3
%
Service charges on deposits
76
70
8.6
%
307
256
19.9
%
Other income
225
112
100.9
%
599
459
30.5
%
Total Non Interest Income
301
182
65.4
%
906
715
26.7
%
Salaries and benefits expense
2,015
1,343
50.0
%
7,028
5,254
33.8
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
155
117
32.5
%
572
495
15.6
%
Other expense
537
575
-6.6
%
2,811
2,455
14.5
%
Total Non Interest Expense
2,707
2,035
33.0
%
10,411
8,204
26.9
%
Pretax pre-provision income
2,927
2,892
1.2
%
11,145
10,118
10.2
%
Gain on sale of Securities
9
1
9
2
Gain on sale of Assets
0
0
0
53
Provision for Loan Losses
200
350
200
350
Earnings before income taxes
2,736
2,543
7.6
%
10,954
9,823
11.5
%
Provision for income taxes
495
365
35.6
%
1,805
1,365
32.2
%
Net Earnings
$
2,241
$
2,178
2.9
%
$
9,149
$
8,458
8.2
%
Basic earnings per share
2.05
2.01
2.0
%
8.40
7.83
7.3
%
Basic weighted average shares
1,093
1,085
1,089
1,080
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.96
1.92
2.1
%
8.03
7.48
7.4
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,143
1,135
1,139
1,130
Average for Quarter
Average for Twelve Months
December 31
%
December 31
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total loans
$
335,163
$
297,595
12.6
%
$
319,626
$
301,718
5.9
%
Total short term investments
68,152
84,667
-19.5
%
66,892
46,595
43.6
%
FRB Stock
468
438
6.8
%
459
436
5.3
%
Total investment securities
138,243
139,200
-0.7
%
135,844
139,161
-2.4
%
Earning assets
542,026
521,900
3.9
%
522,821
487,910
7.2
%
Total assets
559,186
529,766
5.6
%
535,354
495,755
8.0
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
143,277
140,237
2.2
%
137,953
132,835
3.9
%
Interest bearing deposits
346,772
331,293
4.7
%
334,160
307,873
8.5
%
Total deposits
490,049
471,529
3.9
%
472,113
440,708
7.1
%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$
66,283
$
58,388
13.5
%
$
63,666
$
56,039
13.6
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Total loans
$
335,163
$
323,165
$
317,410
$
302,369
$
297,595
Total short term investments
68,152
77,027
66,510
53,950
84,667
FRB Stock
468
462
459
449
438
Total investment securities
138,243
134,857
133,949
136,314
139,200
Earning assets
542,026
535,511
518,327
493,082
521,900
Total assets
559,186
547,494
530,621
503,366
529,766
Noninterest bearing deposits
143,277
136,352
137,911
133,982
140,237
Interest bearing deposits
346,772
346,779
332,645
310,105
331,293
Total deposits
490,049
483,131
470,556
444,087
471,529
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Shareholders' equity
$
66,283
$
64,787
$
62,680
$
60,843
$
58,388
Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest income
$
7,774
$
7,768
$
7,455
$
6,975
$
7,426
Interest expense
2,441
2,442
2,295
2,149
2,681
Net Interest Income
5,333
5,326
5,160
4,826
4,745
Service charges on deposits
76
84
76
71
70
Other income
225
136
131
106
112
Total Non Interest Income
301
220
207
177
182
Salaries and benefits expense
2,015
1,774
1,731
1,508
1,343
Occupancy and equipment expense
155
155
140
123
117
Other expense
537
742
712
814
575
Total Non Interest Expense
2,707
2,671
2,583
2,445
2,035
Pretax pre-provision income
2,927
2,875
2,784
2,558
2,892
Gain on sale of securities
9
(6
)
0
6
1
Gain on sale of Other Assets
0
0
0
0
0
Provision for Loan Losses
200
0
0
0
350
Earnings before income taxes
2,736
2,869
2,784
2,564
2,543
Provision for income taxes
495
545
410
355
365
Net Earnings
$
2,241
$
2,324
$
2,374
$
2,209
$
2,178
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.96
$
2.03
$
2.09
$
1.94
$
1.92
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Total loans
$
343,314
$
341,633
$
325,809
$
304,944
$
305,864
FRB Stock
472
462
461
456
439
Total short term investments
52,144
70,495
55,130
90,040
69,746
Total investment securities
141,254
136,981
132,989
124,619
138,306
Total earning assets
537,184
549,571
514,389
520,059
514,355
Allowance for loan losses
(5,480
)
(5,592
)
(5,589
)
(5,586
)
(5,583
)
Premises and equipment
4,009
4,011
4,079
4,044
4,123
Other Assets
17,644
13,290
14,296
10,297
9,339
Total assets
553,357
561,280
527,175
528,814
522,234
Noninterest bearing deposits
143,332
139,387
133,902
140,500
146,834
Interest bearing deposits
339,809
354,092
331,050
329,329
318,206
Total deposits
483,141
493,479
464,952
469,829
465,040
Other Liabilities
3,605
4,577
3,072
2,661
2,711
Total liabilities
486,746
498,056
468,024
472,490
467,751
Shareholders' Equity Actual
67,568
65,196
63,664
62,276
59,758
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
(957
)
(1,972
)
(4,513
)
(5,952
)
(5,275
)
Total Equity
$
66,611
$
63,224
$
59,151
$
56,324
$
54,483
Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$
0
$
341
$
424
$
949
$
1,047
Restructured loans
0
0
0
0
0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
0
0
0
0
0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
0
$
341
$
424
$
949
$
1,047
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
1,000
$
0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.00
%
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.31
%
0.34
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,583
$
5,583
$
5,583
$
5,583
$
5,230
Loans charged off
314
0
0
0
0
Loan recoveries
10
9
3
3
3
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
304
9
3
3
3
Provision for loan losses
200
0
0
0
350
Balance at end of period
$
5,479
$
5,592
$
5,586
$
5,586
$
5,583
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
1.60
%
1.64
%
1.72
%
1.83
%
1.83
%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
0.00
%
1640
%
1318
%
589
%
533
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
0.09
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
0.06
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.11
%
Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.60
%
1.70
%
1.79
%
1.76
%
1.64
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.81
%
15.30
%
16.69
%
15.67
%
15.85
%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
13.52
%
14.35
%
15.15
%
14.52
%
14.92
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
11.85
%
11.83
%
11.81
%
12.09
%
11.02
%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.97
%
6.03
%
5.98
%
5.72
%
6.09
%
Effective Cost of Funds
1.78
%
1.82
%
1.77
%
1.75
%
2.25
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.18
%
4.21
%
4.21
%
3.97
%
3.84
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
45.4
%
45.6
%
45.6
%
46.2
%
39.0
%
End of period book value per common share
$
60.94
$
57.84
$
54.42
$
51.82
$
50.21
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
$
61.82
$
59.65
$
58.57
$
57.29
$
55.08
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,093
1,093
1,087
1,087
1,085
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$
66,891
$
2,887
4.32
%
4.32
%
$
46,595
$
2,417
5.19
%
5.19
%
FRB Stock
459
27
6.00
%
6.00
%
436
26
6.00
%
6.00
%
Taxable securities
1,720
75
0.00
%
0.00
%
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Tax Free securities
134,124
4,595
3.43
%
4.34
%
139,161
4,486
3.22
%
4.03
%
Loans
319,626
22,387
7.00
%
7.00
%
301,718
21,651
7.18
%
7.18
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
522,820
29,972
5.73
%
5.97
%
487,910
28,579
5.86
%
6.09
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
5,347
5,712
Other assets
12,776
7,363
Allowance for loan losses
(5,589
)
(5,230
)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
12,534
7,845
Total Assets
$
535,354
$
495,755
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
$
213,493
$
4,610
2.16
%
2.16
%
$
200,832
$
6,125
3.05
%
3.05
%
Certificates and other time deposits
120,670
4,711
3.90
%
3.90
%
107,041
4,846
4.53
%
4.53
%
Other borrowings
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
334,163
9,322
2.79
%
2.79
%
307,873
10,972
3.56
%
3.56
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
137,951
132,835
Other liabilities
3,471
3,074
Shareholders' Equity
59,769
51,974
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$
535,354
$
495,755
Net Interest Income and Spread
$
188,657
$
20,650
2.94
%
3.18
%
$
180,037
$
17,607
2.29
%
2.52
%
Net Interest Margin
3.95
%
4.18
%
3.61
%
3.84
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31
December 31
2025
%
2024
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$
172,563
50.26
%
$
168,145
54.97
%
Real estate:
Commercial
108,360
31.56
%
96,441
31.53
%
Residential
19,262
5.61
%
11,209
3.66
%
Construction and development
43,014
12.53
%
29,933
9.79
%
Consumer
115
0.03
%
136
0.04
%
Total loans
$
343,314
100.00
%
$
305,864
100.00
%
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$
67,569
$
59,758
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$
72,524
$
64,147
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$
395,599
$
349,667
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.08
%
17.09
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
18.33
%
18.34
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
12.08
%
11.28
%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
34
28
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$
104.51
$
91.00
Low
$
91.50
$
80.00
Close
$
93.00
$
91.00
