Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2025 Net Income Up 8.2% to $9,149,000

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2025.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Trinity Bank, N.A., reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,241,000, an increase of 2.9% over fourth quarter 2024 earnings of $2,178,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2025 amounted to $1.96, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2024 results of $1.92 per diluted common share.

For fiscal year 2025, Net Income after Taxes was $9,149,000, an increase of 8.2% over 2024 results of $8,458,000. Earnings per diluted common share for fiscal year 2025 were $8.03, an increase of 7.3% over 2024 results of $7.48 per diluted common share.

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "Trinity Bank's fourth quarter results capped off a strong year of earnings. 2025's performance represents the most profitable year in history for Trinity Bank. We invested heavily in people and processes throughout the year to ensure Trinity Bank remains positioned for continued, long-term success. Achieving a record year, despite these significant investments, shows our commitment to recruiting and retaining top-quality people, and developing efficient processes, is working well.

"While there are risks, both domestically and internationally, that could play a role in economic growth in 2026, we are optimistic about the US and Texas economies. Consumers and businesses have proven resilient, and we are encouraged by our customers' optimism for the year ahead."

"As always, thank you to our hard-working staff. With their dedication, the economy positioned for growth and Trinity's strong balance sheet, we are confident in our ability to maintain this positive momentum in 2026."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Interest income $ 7,774 $ 7,426 4.7 % $ 29,972 $ 28,579 4.9 % Interest expense 2,441 2,681 -9.0 % 9,322 10,972 -15.0 % Net Interest Income 5,333 4,745 12.4 % 20,650 17,607 17.3 % Service charges on deposits 76 70 8.6 % 307 256 19.9 % Other income 225 112 100.9 % 599 459 30.5 % Total Non Interest Income 301 182 65.4 % 906 715 26.7 % Salaries and benefits expense 2,015 1,343 50.0 % 7,028 5,254 33.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense 155 117 32.5 % 572 495 15.6 % Other expense 537 575 -6.6 % 2,811 2,455 14.5 % Total Non Interest Expense 2,707 2,035 33.0 % 10,411 8,204 26.9 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,927 2,892 1.2 % 11,145 10,118 10.2 % Gain on sale of Securities 9 1 9 2 Gain on sale of Assets 0 0 0 53 Provision for Loan Losses 200 350 200 350 Earnings before income taxes 2,736 2,543 7.6 % 10,954 9,823 11.5 % Provision for income taxes 495 365 35.6 % 1,805 1,365 32.2 % Net Earnings $ 2,241 $ 2,178 2.9 % $ 9,149 $ 8,458 8.2 % Basic earnings per share 2.05 2.01 2.0 % 8.40 7.83 7.3 % Basic weighted average shares 1,093 1,085 1,089 1,080 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.96 1.92 2.1 % 8.03 7.48 7.4 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,143 1,135 1,139 1,130

Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total loans $ 335,163 $ 297,595 12.6 % $ 319,626 $ 301,718 5.9 % Total short term investments 68,152 84,667 -19.5 % 66,892 46,595 43.6 % FRB Stock 468 438 6.8 % 459 436 5.3 % Total investment securities 138,243 139,200 -0.7 % 135,844 139,161 -2.4 % Earning assets 542,026 521,900 3.9 % 522,821 487,910 7.2 % Total assets 559,186 529,766 5.6 % 535,354 495,755 8.0 % Noninterest bearing deposits 143,277 140,237 2.2 % 137,953 132,835 3.9 % Interest bearing deposits 346,772 331,293 4.7 % 334,160 307,873 8.5 % Total deposits 490,049 471,529 3.9 % 472,113 440,708 7.1 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 66,283 $ 58,388 13.5 % $ 63,666 $ 56,039 13.6 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Total loans $ 335,163 $ 323,165 $ 317,410 $ 302,369 $ 297,595 Total short term investments 68,152 77,027 66,510 53,950 84,667 FRB Stock 468 462 459 449 438 Total investment securities 138,243 134,857 133,949 136,314 139,200 Earning assets 542,026 535,511 518,327 493,082 521,900 Total assets 559,186 547,494 530,621 503,366 529,766 Noninterest bearing deposits 143,277 136,352 137,911 133,982 140,237 Interest bearing deposits 346,772 346,779 332,645 310,105 331,293 Total deposits 490,049 483,131 470,556 444,087 471,529 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 66,283 $ 64,787 $ 62,680 $ 60,843 $ 58,388

Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income $ 7,774 $ 7,768 $ 7,455 $ 6,975 $ 7,426 Interest expense 2,441 2,442 2,295 2,149 2,681 Net Interest Income 5,333 5,326 5,160 4,826 4,745 Service charges on deposits 76 84 76 71 70 Other income 225 136 131 106 112 Total Non Interest Income 301 220 207 177 182 Salaries and benefits expense 2,015 1,774 1,731 1,508 1,343 Occupancy and equipment expense 155 155 140 123 117 Other expense 537 742 712 814 575 Total Non Interest Expense 2,707 2,671 2,583 2,445 2,035 Pretax pre-provision income 2,927 2,875 2,784 2,558 2,892 Gain on sale of securities 9 (6 ) 0 6 1 Gain on sale of Other Assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 200 0 0 0 350 Earnings before income taxes 2,736 2,869 2,784 2,564 2,543 Provision for income taxes 495 545 410 355 365 Net Earnings $ 2,241 $ 2,324 $ 2,374 $ 2,209 $ 2,178 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.96 $ 2.03 $ 2.09 $ 1.94 $ 1.92

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Total loans $ 343,314 $ 341,633 $ 325,809 $ 304,944 $ 305,864 FRB Stock 472 462 461 456 439 Total short term investments 52,144 70,495 55,130 90,040 69,746 Total investment securities 141,254 136,981 132,989 124,619 138,306 Total earning assets 537,184 549,571 514,389 520,059 514,355 Allowance for loan losses (5,480 ) (5,592 ) (5,589 ) (5,586 ) (5,583 ) Premises and equipment 4,009 4,011 4,079 4,044 4,123 Other Assets 17,644 13,290 14,296 10,297 9,339 Total assets 553,357 561,280 527,175 528,814 522,234 Noninterest bearing deposits 143,332 139,387 133,902 140,500 146,834 Interest bearing deposits 339,809 354,092 331,050 329,329 318,206 Total deposits 483,141 493,479 464,952 469,829 465,040 Other Liabilities 3,605 4,577 3,072 2,661 2,711 Total liabilities 486,746 498,056 468,024 472,490 467,751 Shareholders' Equity Actual 67,568 65,196 63,664 62,276 59,758 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (957 ) (1,972 ) (4,513 ) (5,952 ) (5,275 ) Total Equity $ 66,611 $ 63,224 $ 59,151 $ 56,324 $ 54,483

Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Nonaccrual loans $ 0 $ 341 $ 424 $ 949 $ 1,047 Restructured loans 0 0 0 0 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 0 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 0 $ 341 $ 424 $ 949 $ 1,047 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 1,000 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.31 % 0.34 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,583 $ 5,583 $ 5,583 $ 5,583 $ 5,230 Loans charged off 314 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 10 9 3 3 3 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 304 9 3 3 3 Provision for loan losses 200 0 0 0 350 Balance at end of period $ 5,479 $ 5,592 $ 5,586 $ 5,586 $ 5,583 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.72 % 1.83 % 1.83 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 0.00 % 1640 % 1318 % 589 % 533 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.09 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.11 %

Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.60 % 1.70 % 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.64 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.81 % 15.30 % 16.69 % 15.67 % 15.85 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 13.52 % 14.35 % 15.15 % 14.52 % 14.92 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.85 % 11.83 % 11.81 % 12.09 % 11.02 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.97 % 6.03 % 5.98 % 5.72 % 6.09 % Effective Cost of Funds 1.78 % 1.82 % 1.77 % 1.75 % 2.25 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.18 % 4.21 % 4.21 % 3.97 % 3.84 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 45.4 % 45.6 % 45.6 % 46.2 % 39.0 % End of period book value per common share $ 60.94 $ 57.84 $ 54.42 $ 51.82 $ 50.21 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 61.82 $ 59.65 $ 58.57 $ 57.29 $ 55.08 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,093 1,093 1,087 1,087 1,085

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 66,891 $ 2,887 4.32 % 4.32 % $ 46,595 $ 2,417 5.19 % 5.19 % FRB Stock 459 27 6.00 % 6.00 % 436 26 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 1,720 75 0.00 % 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 134,124 4,595 3.43 % 4.34 % 139,161 4,486 3.22 % 4.03 % Loans 319,626 22,387 7.00 % 7.00 % 301,718 21,651 7.18 % 7.18 % Total Interest Earning Assets 522,820 29,972 5.73 % 5.97 % 487,910 28,579 5.86 % 6.09 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,347 5,712 Other assets 12,776 7,363 Allowance for loan losses (5,589 ) (5,230 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 12,534 7,845 Total Assets $ 535,354 $ 495,755 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts $ 213,493 $ 4,610 2.16 % 2.16 % $ 200,832 $ 6,125 3.05 % 3.05 % Certificates and other time deposits 120,670 4,711 3.90 % 3.90 % 107,041 4,846 4.53 % 4.53 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 334,163 9,322 2.79 % 2.79 % 307,873 10,972 3.56 % 3.56 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 137,951 132,835 Other liabilities 3,471 3,074 Shareholders' Equity 59,769 51,974 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 535,354 $ 495,755 Net Interest Income and Spread $ 188,657 $ 20,650 2.94 % 3.18 % $ 180,037 $ 17,607 2.29 % 2.52 % Net Interest Margin 3.95 % 4.18 % 3.61 % 3.84 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31 December 31 2025 % 2024 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 172,563 50.26 % $ 168,145 54.97 % Real estate: Commercial 108,360 31.56 % 96,441 31.53 % Residential 19,262 5.61 % 11,209 3.66 % Construction and development 43,014 12.53 % 29,933 9.79 % Consumer 115 0.03 % 136 0.04 % Total loans $ 343,314 100.00 % $ 305,864 100.00 %

December 31 December 31 2025 2024 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 67,569 $ 59,758 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 72,524 $ 64,147 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 395,599 $ 349,667 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.08 % 17.09 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.33 % 18.34 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.08 % 11.28 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 34 28 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 104.51 $ 91.00 Low $ 91.50 $ 80.00 Close $ 93.00 $ 91.00

