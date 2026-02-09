Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 21:50 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2025 Net Income Up 8.2% to $9,149,000

RETURN ON ASSETS 1.71%

RETURN ON EQUITY 14.37%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2025.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Trinity Bank, N.A., reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,241,000, an increase of 2.9% over fourth quarter 2024 earnings of $2,178,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2025 amounted to $1.96, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2024 results of $1.92 per diluted common share.

For fiscal year 2025, Net Income after Taxes was $9,149,000, an increase of 8.2% over 2024 results of $8,458,000. Earnings per diluted common share for fiscal year 2025 were $8.03, an increase of 7.3% over 2024 results of $7.48 per diluted common share.

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "Trinity Bank's fourth quarter results capped off a strong year of earnings. 2025's performance represents the most profitable year in history for Trinity Bank. We invested heavily in people and processes throughout the year to ensure Trinity Bank remains positioned for continued, long-term success. Achieving a record year, despite these significant investments, shows our commitment to recruiting and retaining top-quality people, and developing efficient processes, is working well.

"While there are risks, both domestically and internationally, that could play a role in economic growth in 2026, we are optimistic about the US and Texas economies. Consumers and businesses have proven resilient, and we are encouraged by our customers' optimism for the year ahead."

"As always, thank you to our hard-working staff. With their dedication, the economy positioned for growth and Trinity's strong balance sheet, we are confident in our ability to maintain this positive momentum in 2026."

Page 2 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2025 earnings

Page 3 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2025 earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ending

December 31

%

December 31

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Interest income

$

7,774

$

7,426

4.7

%

$

29,972

$

28,579

4.9

%

Interest expense

2,441

2,681

-9.0

%

9,322

10,972

-15.0

%

Net Interest Income

5,333

4,745

12.4

%

20,650

17,607

17.3

%

Service charges on deposits

76

70

8.6

%

307

256

19.9

%

Other income

225

112

100.9

%

599

459

30.5

%

Total Non Interest Income

301

182

65.4

%

906

715

26.7

%

Salaries and benefits expense

2,015

1,343

50.0

%

7,028

5,254

33.8

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

155

117

32.5

%

572

495

15.6

%

Other expense

537

575

-6.6

%

2,811

2,455

14.5

%

Total Non Interest Expense

2,707

2,035

33.0

%

10,411

8,204

26.9

%

Pretax pre-provision income

2,927

2,892

1.2

%

11,145

10,118

10.2

%

Gain on sale of Securities

9

1

9

2

Gain on sale of Assets

0

0

0

53

Provision for Loan Losses

200

350

200

350

Earnings before income taxes

2,736

2,543

7.6

%

10,954

9,823

11.5

%

Provision for income taxes

495

365

35.6

%

1,805

1,365

32.2

%

Net Earnings

$

2,241

$

2,178

2.9

%

$

9,149

$

8,458

8.2

%

Basic earnings per share

2.05

2.01

2.0

%

8.40

7.83

7.3

%

Basic weighted average shares

1,093

1,085

1,089

1,080

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.96

1.92

2.1

%

8.03

7.48

7.4

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,143

1,135

1,139

1,130

Average for Quarter

Average for Twelve Months

December 31

%

December 31

%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Total loans

$

335,163

$

297,595

12.6

%

$

319,626

$

301,718

5.9

%

Total short term investments

68,152

84,667

-19.5

%

66,892

46,595

43.6

%

FRB Stock

468

438

6.8

%

459

436

5.3

%

Total investment securities

138,243

139,200

-0.7

%

135,844

139,161

-2.4

%

Earning assets

542,026

521,900

3.9

%

522,821

487,910

7.2

%

Total assets

559,186

529,766

5.6

%

535,354

495,755

8.0

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

143,277

140,237

2.2

%

137,953

132,835

3.9

%

Interest bearing deposits

346,772

331,293

4.7

%

334,160

307,873

8.5

%

Total deposits

490,049

471,529

3.9

%

472,113

440,708

7.1

%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

N/M

0

0

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$

66,283

$

58,388

13.5

%

$

63,666

$

56,039

13.6

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Total loans

$

335,163

$

323,165

$

317,410

$

302,369

$

297,595

Total short term investments

68,152

77,027

66,510

53,950

84,667

FRB Stock

468

462

459

449

438

Total investment securities

138,243

134,857

133,949

136,314

139,200

Earning assets

542,026

535,511

518,327

493,082

521,900

Total assets

559,186

547,494

530,621

503,366

529,766

Noninterest bearing deposits

143,277

136,352

137,911

133,982

140,237

Interest bearing deposits

346,772

346,779

332,645

310,105

331,293

Total deposits

490,049

483,131

470,556

444,087

471,529

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Shareholders' equity

$

66,283

$

64,787

$

62,680

$

60,843

$

58,388

Quarter Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Interest income

$

7,774

$

7,768

$

7,455

$

6,975

$

7,426

Interest expense

2,441

2,442

2,295

2,149

2,681

Net Interest Income

5,333

5,326

5,160

4,826

4,745

Service charges on deposits

76

84

76

71

70

Other income

225

136

131

106

112

Total Non Interest Income

301

220

207

177

182

Salaries and benefits expense

2,015

1,774

1,731

1,508

1,343

Occupancy and equipment expense

155

155

140

123

117

Other expense

537

742

712

814

575

Total Non Interest Expense

2,707

2,671

2,583

2,445

2,035

Pretax pre-provision income

2,927

2,875

2,784

2,558

2,892

Gain on sale of securities

9

(6

)

0

6

1

Gain on sale of Other Assets

0

0

0

0

0

Provision for Loan Losses

200

0

0

0

350

Earnings before income taxes

2,736

2,869

2,784

2,564

2,543

Provision for income taxes

495

545

410

355

365

Net Earnings

$

2,241

$

2,324

$

2,374

$

2,209

$

2,178

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.96

$

2.03

$

2.09

$

1.94

$

1.92

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Total loans

$

343,314

$

341,633

$

325,809

$

304,944

$

305,864

FRB Stock

472

462

461

456

439

Total short term investments

52,144

70,495

55,130

90,040

69,746

Total investment securities

141,254

136,981

132,989

124,619

138,306

Total earning assets

537,184

549,571

514,389

520,059

514,355

Allowance for loan losses

(5,480

)

(5,592

)

(5,589

)

(5,586

)

(5,583

)

Premises and equipment

4,009

4,011

4,079

4,044

4,123

Other Assets

17,644

13,290

14,296

10,297

9,339

Total assets

553,357

561,280

527,175

528,814

522,234

Noninterest bearing deposits

143,332

139,387

133,902

140,500

146,834

Interest bearing deposits

339,809

354,092

331,050

329,329

318,206

Total deposits

483,141

493,479

464,952

469,829

465,040

Other Liabilities

3,605

4,577

3,072

2,661

2,711

Total liabilities

486,746

498,056

468,024

472,490

467,751

Shareholders' Equity Actual

67,568

65,196

63,664

62,276

59,758

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(957

)

(1,972

)

(4,513

)

(5,952

)

(5,275

)

Total Equity

$

66,611

$

63,224

$

59,151

$

56,324

$

54,483

Quarter Ending

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Nonaccrual loans

$

0

$

341

$

424

$

949

$

1,047

Restructured loans

0

0

0

0

0

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

0

0

0

0

0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

0

0

0

0

0

Total nonperforming assets

$

0

$

341

$

424

$

949

$

1,047

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

1,000

$

0

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.00

%

0.10

%

0.13

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

LOAN LOSSES

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,583

$

5,583

$

5,583

$

5,583

$

5,230

Loans charged off

314

0

0

0

0

Loan recoveries

10

9

3

3

3

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

304

9

3

3

3

Provision for loan losses

200

0

0

0

350

Balance at end of period

$

5,479

$

5,592

$

5,586

$

5,586

$

5,583

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of total loans

1.60

%

1.64

%

1.72

%

1.83

%

1.83

%

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

0.00

%

1640

%

1318

%

589

%

533

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

percentage of average loans

0.09

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Provision for loan losses

as a percentage of average loans

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.11

%

Quarter Ending

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

SELECTED RATIOS

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.60

%

1.70

%

1.79

%

1.76

%

1.64

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.81

%

15.30

%

16.69

%

15.67

%

15.85

%

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

13.52

%

14.35

%

15.15

%

14.52

%

14.92

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

11.85

%

11.83

%

11.81

%

12.09

%

11.02

%

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

5.97

%

6.03

%

5.98

%

5.72

%

6.09

%

Effective Cost of Funds

1.78

%

1.82

%

1.77

%

1.75

%

2.25

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.18

%

4.21

%

4.21

%

3.97

%

3.84

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

45.4

%

45.6

%

45.6

%

46.2

%

39.0

%

End of period book value per common share

$

60.94

$

57.84

$

54.42

$

51.82

$

50.21

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)

$

61.82

$

59.65

$

58.57

$

57.29

$

55.08

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,093

1,093

1,087

1,087

1,085

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Tax

Tax

Average

Equivalent

Average

Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$

66,891

$

2,887

4.32

%

4.32

%

$

46,595

$

2,417

5.19

%

5.19

%

FRB Stock

459

27

6.00

%

6.00

%

436

26

6.00

%

6.00

%

Taxable securities

1,720

75

0.00

%

0.00

%

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

Tax Free securities

134,124

4,595

3.43

%

4.34

%

139,161

4,486

3.22

%

4.03

%

Loans

319,626

22,387

7.00

%

7.00

%

301,718

21,651

7.18

%

7.18

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

522,820

29,972

5.73

%

5.97

%

487,910

28,579

5.86

%

6.09

%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

5,347

5,712

Other assets

12,776

7,363

Allowance for loan losses

(5,589

)

(5,230

)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

12,534

7,845

Total Assets

$

535,354

$

495,755

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

$

213,493

$

4,610

2.16

%

2.16

%

$

200,832

$

6,125

3.05

%

3.05

%

Certificates and other time deposits

120,670

4,711

3.90

%

3.90

%

107,041

4,846

4.53

%

4.53

%

Other borrowings

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

334,163

9,322

2.79

%

2.79

%

307,873

10,972

3.56

%

3.56

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

137,951

132,835

Other liabilities

3,471

3,074

Shareholders' Equity

59,769

51,974

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$

535,354

$

495,755

Net Interest Income and Spread

$

188,657

$

20,650

2.94

%

3.18

%

$

180,037

$

17,607

2.29

%

2.52

%

Net Interest Margin

3.95

%

4.18

%

3.61

%

3.84

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

December 31

2025

%

2024

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$

172,563

50.26

%

$

168,145

54.97

%

Real estate:

Commercial

108,360

31.56

%

96,441

31.53

%

Residential

19,262

5.61

%

11,209

3.66

%

Construction and development

43,014

12.53

%

29,933

9.79

%

Consumer

115

0.03

%

136

0.04

%

Total loans

$

343,314

100.00

%

$

305,864

100.00

%

December 31

December 31

2025

2024

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$

67,569

$

59,758

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$

72,524

$

64,147

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$

395,599

$

349,667

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.08

%

17.09

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

18.33

%

18.34

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.08

%

11.28

%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

34

28

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$

104.51

$

91.00

Low

$

91.50

$

80.00

Close

$

93.00

$

91.00

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-reports-results-for-2025-net-income-up-8.2-to-9-149-000-1135120

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
