Dart Appraisal: Dart Announces Tanya Watson as New VP of Sales

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Dart Appraisal (www.dartappraisal.com), an independent, nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), has named Tonya Watson to its executive team as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Tonya will oversee all revenue-generating activities targeted at prospective customers.

Tonya comes to Dart with extensive B2B and enterprise sales leadership experience across major organizations including Amazon, LinkedIn, and Grainger. She has a proven track record of driving growth, building high performing teams, and elevating the client experience.

"Tonya joins Dart at a pivotal moment in our growth journey," said Michael Dresden, CEO of Dart Appraisal. "We are investing heavily in technology, operational excellence, and service innovation to raise the standard for the AMC industry. Tonya's logistics background and enterprise experience align perfectly with the sophisticated infrastructure we're building and the ambitious direction we're heading as a company."

"I am honored to lead Dart Appraisal's sales team during this time of strategic expansion," said Watson. "My focus is on building strong partnerships with our clients and teams to drive innovative, value-boosting solutions for the ever-evolving needs of the organizations we service."

Tonya will be based in Dart Appraisal's Troy, MI headquarters.

