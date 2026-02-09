Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
09.02.2026 22:02 Uhr
Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Report Released for International Holocaust Remembrance Day - Confronting AI's Role in Antisemitism and the Distortion of Holocaust Memory

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / A report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), authored by MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky, Ph.D., was published to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27. In it, Dr. Stalinsky warned that 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, Holocaust memory now faces a threat its witnesses could not have imagined: artificial intelligence.

The report was released as part of its ongoing cutting-edge research by the MEMRI Violent Extremism Threat Monitor (VETM) project. This project tracks the online activity of neo-Nazis and violent extremists, briefs government, law enforcement, and media, and provides information to authorities that has led to arrests.

This latest report "On International Holocaust Remembrance Day - Confronting AI's Role In Antisemitism And The Distortion Of Holocaust Memory" documents how AI tools are being used to generate and amplify Holocaust distortion and denial, to create new and attractive forms of antisemitic propaganda, and to incite to violence at an unprecedented scale - modernizing Nazi-era narratives and disseminating them more quickly than ever before, particularly among younger audiences. It also calls for the urgent establishment of a working group/task force comprising leading Holocaust research and memorial institutions and AI experts to tackle this issue.

As Dr. Stalinsky writes: "On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, ongoing partnerships with Holocaust research institutions, memorial organizations, and leading scholars of antisemitism must form the foundation of the working group called for in this study. That group should be tasked with developing concrete, enforceable standards to address the misuse of AI in distorting and denying Nazism and the Holocaust. This must include establishing independent, mandatory auditing and certification mechanisms for AI systems; requiring continuous red-team testing focused specifically on Holocaust denial, Nazi glorification, and antisemitic historical falsification; and defining clear prohibitions against the use of AI for synthetic historical falsification related to genocide and mass atrocity."

He concludes the report by underlining the vital need to address this normalization of antisemitism: "Working in coordination, these measures must be paired with meaningful transparency through public reporting on detection, enforcement outcomes, and systemic failures. Together, these steps are essential to restoring trust, closing the gap between assurances and reality, and ensuring that AI technologies do not become instruments for the erosion of historical truth or the normalization of antisemitism."

The VETM recently published Part II of a major series on this topic: Neo-Nazis And White Supremacists Globally Look To Artificial Intelligence To Promote Their Message, Spread Misinformation, And Aid Their Cause.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



