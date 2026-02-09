Global Video Game Commerce Leader Returns to Premier Industry Event with Comprehensive Platform Supporting 700+ Web Shops and 1,000+ Payment Methods Across 200+ Geographies

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced its participation in the DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit 2026, taking place February 10-12 at the ARIA Resort Casino in Las Vegas. As the industry's premier gathering of creative minds and thought leaders dedicated to community building and advancing interactive entertainment, DICE Summit provides the ideal venue for Xsolla to collaborate and showcase how its comprehensive platform delivers everything developers need to power video game commerce and build successful direct-to-consumer businesses.

DICE Summit brings together industry leaders, innovative developers, and creative visionaries to explore new approaches to game development and artistic expression. Xsolla's presence at the event underscores its commitment to building a community and ecosystem providing developers with the infrastructure and expertise needed to navigate the evolving landscape of video game commerce, from payment processing to direct-to-consumer player engagement.

As part of its involvement in DICE Summit 2026, Xsolla will sponsor and host several key activities designed to foster connection and collaboration across the industry. These include the 15th Annual DICE Go-Karting Competition, taking place on Tuesday, February 10, bringing together attendees for one of the summit's most anticipated networking traditions. Xsolla is also sponsoring the official DICE Speaker and Sponsor VIP Reception on Tuesday evening at Easy's Cocktail Lounge at ARIA, offering an exclusive setting for speakers and partners to connect.

Key highlights of Xsolla's DICE Summit 2026 showcase include:

Web Shop Solutions for Mobile Games: Xsolla has successfully integrated more than 700 web shops for mobile games, enabling developers to implement the "Pay Online, Play on Device" model. This approach helps mobile studios to add additional monetization channels to maximize revenue and build direct relationships with players while maintaining seamless in-game delivery.

Xsolla has successfully integrated more than 700 web shops for mobile games, enabling developers to implement the "Pay Online, Play on Device" model. This approach helps mobile studios to add additional monetization channels to maximize revenue and build direct relationships with players while maintaining seamless in-game delivery. Global Payment Infrastructure: With support for 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ geographies, Xsolla removes friction from the purchase process and enables players worldwide to pay and play how they want. This extensive coverage helps developers expand their market reach and optimize conversion rates across all regions.

With support for 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ geographies, Xsolla removes friction from the purchase process and enables players worldwide to pay and play how they want. This extensive coverage helps developers expand their market reach and optimize conversion rates across all regions. Complete Direct-to-Consumer Platform: From payment processing and fraud prevention to player account management and promotional tools, Xsolla provides game companies with everything needed to launch, operate, and scale direct-to-consumer operations without building complex infrastructure in-house.

"DICE Summit represents the pinnacle of creative and technical innovation in gaming, and we're excited to connect with developers who are shaping the future of interactive entertainment," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "We are building all the things for developers to create direct relationships with their players. Whether you're an indie studio launching your first web shop or an established publisher expanding into new markets, Xsolla provides all the things needed to succeed in today's player-first ecosystem."

Attendees of DICE Summit 2026 are invited to meet with Xsolla's business development and partnership teams to discuss strategic approaches to direct-to-consumer monetization, web shop implementation, global payment optimization, and platform-independent player engagement solutions.

To schedule a meeting with Xsolla during DICE Summit, visit: xsolla.pro/xsolla-at-dice-summit.

