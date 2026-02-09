Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Ben Rodney, President and Chief Executive Officer, RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA Financial" or the "Company") (TSX: RFA), and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





RFA Financial is a scaled and dynamic financial services platform, uniquely positioned at the intersection of banking, mortgage lending, and real estate. Anchored by RFA Bank of Canada, a federally regulated Schedule I bank, RFA Financial provides a comprehensive array of competitive products to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey.

RFA Financial's business provides stable cash flow and the ability to drive long-term, sustainable value through targeted capital rotation into higher-returning opportunities within the financial services platform. Their integrated structure offers multiple avenues for growth and an attractive dividend within Canada's growing financial services sector.

