Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for minimum gross proceeds of $10,000,000 and up to a maximum of $25,000,000, from the sale of a minimum of 50,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") and up to a maximum of 125,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.20 per Share.

The Shares will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption").

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Shares sold under the Offering pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will be offered to purchasers resident in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec, and such securities are expected to be immediately freely tradeable and will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Shares will also be offered in the United States by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bmrcorp.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance processing plant operations and planned underground development at the Company's Punitaqui Mining Complex located in the Coquimbo region of Chile, and for general working capital purposes. Details of the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering are more fully described in the Offering Document.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2026, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

The Offering is separate from and does not amend or replace the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 174,430,850 Shares at a price of $0.20 per share, as disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 7, 2026. The Company continues to pursue completion of the previously announced private placement, subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions and TSXV approval.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected closing date of the Offering; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Offering; the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Offering; the payment of any finder's fees in connection with the Offering; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for the Offering, including that of the TSXV; and the terms and completion of the previously-announced non-brokered private placement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares; and the inability to obtain all regulatory approvals for the Offering or the previously-announced private placement, including that of the TSXV.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering and on the timetable anticipated; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

