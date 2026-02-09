DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Invasive Fungal Infections Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 11.4% (in the US) During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The invasive fungal infections market is expected to grow by 2034, owing to the approval of new agents such as Ibrexafungerp (Glaxosmithkline/SCYNEXIS), Fosmanogepix (Basilea Pharmaceutica), Olorofim (F901318) (Shionogi/F2G), Opelconazole (PC945) (Pulmocide), and others in frontline and combination settings, rising therapy costs, and increasing testing rates that enable the identification of more patients with IFIs.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Invasive Fungal Infections Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, invasive fungal infections emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Invasive Fungal Infections Market Summary

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for invasive fungal infections was found to be USD 350 million in the US in 2024.

in the US in 2024. In the United States, the burden of invasive fungal infections is estimated at approximately 110,000 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034).

cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034). Invasive candidiasis and aspergillosis form the largest group of opportunistic IFIs, primarily affecting immunocompromised populations, together contributing around 50% of the total burden.

form the largest group of opportunistic IFIs, primarily affecting immunocompromised populations, together contributing around of the total burden. Several leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Glaxosmithkline, SCYNEXIS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Shionogi, F2G, Pulmocide, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, Biosergen, Elion Therapeutics, and others, are actively engaged in the development of emerging therapies for invasive fungal infections. These organizations are advancing novel antifungal agents that are anticipated to expand treatment options and contribute to the growth of the invasive fungal infections market in the coming years..

and others, are actively engaged in the development of emerging therapies for invasive fungal infections. These organizations are advancing novel antifungal agents that are anticipated to expand treatment options and contribute to the growth of the invasive fungal infections market in the coming years.. The promising invasive fungal infections therapies in clinical trials include BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp), Fosmanogepix, Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Oteseconazole (VT-1161), MAT2203, SCY-247, BAL2062, BSG005, EL219 (SF001), and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight's analysis, by 2034, among the emerging therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by fosmanogepix in the United States.

Discover the new invasive fungal infections treatment @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/invasive-fungal-infections-market?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Invasive Fungal Infections Market

Rising Invasive Fungal Infections Burden: The global burden of invasive fungal infections has continued to rise in line with the expanding population at risk. In the United States, the burden is estimated at approximately 110,000 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034).

The global burden of invasive fungal infections has continued to rise in line with the expanding population at risk. In the United States, the burden is estimated at approximately cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034). CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate) Dominates the Invasive Fungal Infections Market: CRESEMBA leads the invasive fungal infections market, capturing approximately 45% share, highlighting its dominance among existing oral and IV therapies.

CRESEMBA leads the invasive fungal infections market, capturing approximately share, highlighting its dominance among existing oral and IV therapies. Emerging Antifungal Drug Classes: Key candidates include BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp) (oral triterpenoid, effective against azole- and echinocandin-resistant Candida), fosmanogepix (Gwt1 inhibitor with broad activity against resistant yeasts and molds), olorofim (DHODH inhibitor for azole-resistant Aspergillus), opelconazole (inhaled azole targeting pulmonary infections), and MAT2203 (oral Amphotericin B with reduced toxicity).

Key candidates include (oral triterpenoid, effective against azole- and echinocandin-resistant Candida), (Gwt1 inhibitor with broad activity against resistant yeasts and molds), (DHODH inhibitor for azole-resistant Aspergillus), (inhaled azole targeting pulmonary infections), and (oral Amphotericin B with reduced toxicity). First Mover Advantage for BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp): In the emerging landscape, BREXAFEMME is poised to maintain first-mover advantage in invasive fungal infections despite fosmanogepix addressing a broader patient population, owing to its prior approval for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and established clinical footprint, while opelconazole represents the first inhalation-based antifungal, with the potential to enhance patient compliance compared with conventional oral or IV therapies.

Invasive Fungal Infections Market Analysis

Treating invasive fungal infections remains a significant challenge due to the limited number of drug classes, increasing resistance, and safety concerns.

Current therapies primarily include azoles, echinocandins, polyenes, and 5-FC, yet the emergence of multidrug-resistant strains such as Candida auris, Candida glabrata , and azole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus is undermining their effectiveness.

, and azole-resistant is undermining their effectiveness. The expansion of the invasive fungal infections market is driven by advances in diagnostics, broader use of prophylaxis in high-risk populations, and innovation in antifungal drug design and delivery.

Late-stage candidates like fosmanogepix, ibrexafungerp, and olorofim are poised to transform treatment paradigms through novel mechanisms, oral availability, and activity against resistant pathogens.

are poised to transform treatment paradigms through novel mechanisms, oral availability, and activity against resistant pathogens. Despite advances, challenges such as toxicity, drug-drug interactions, and persistent resistance highlight ongoing unmet needs, positioning the market as one of cautious advancement with next-generation therapies expected to play a critical role.

Invasive Fungal Infections Competitive Landscape

The IFIs pipeline possesses several candidates currentlyin mid- and late-stage developments to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Ibrexafungerp (Glaxosmithkline/SCYNEXIS), Fosmanogepix (Basilea Pharmaceutica), Olorofim (F901318) (Shionogi/F2G ), Opelconazole (PC945) (Pulmocide), and others.

Glaxosmithkline/SCYNEXIS' Ibrexafungerp is the first drug in a novel class of structurally unique glucan synthase inhibitors called triterpenoids. It exhibits broad-spectrum antifungal activity against diverse pathogens, including Candida, Aspergillus, Pneumocystis, dimorphic fungi, and mucorales, and is effective even against multidrug-resistant (MDR) and pan-resistant strains such as Candida auris. The drug is already approved for treating Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial (NCT05178862) for invasive candidiasis and other difficult-to-treat fungal infections.

Basilea Pharmaceutica's Fosmanogepix is a first-in-class, broad-spectrum antifungal in clinical development that inhibits the fungal enzyme Glycosylphosphatidylinositol-anchored wall transfer Protein 1 (Gwt1), a critical component for cell wall integrity and fungal survival. This unique mechanism allows it to act against a wide range of pathogens, including Candida species (notably C. auris and azole-resistant strains), Aspergillus, Fusarium, Scedosporium, rare molds, and endemic fungi.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the invasive fungal infections market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the invasive fungal infections market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the invasive fungal infections drugs market @ Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs

Recent Developments in the Invasive Fungal Infections Market

In July 2025, Basilea received USD 39 million in funding under the BARDA agreement to continue to advance novel antifungal fosmanogepix.

received USD 39 million in funding under the BARDA agreement to continue to advance novel antifungal fosmanogepix. In May 2025, SCYNEXIS announced that the first new patient was dosed in the Phase III MARIO study following the lifting of the FDA clinical hold.

announced that the first new patient was dosed in the Phase III MARIO study following the lifting of the FDA clinical hold. In April 2025, BAL2062 has recently completed its Phase I clinical trial, with preparations currently underway for the initiation of the Phase II study, anticipated to commence in 2026.

has recently completed its Phase I clinical trial, with preparations currently underway for the initiation of the Phase II study, anticipated to commence in 2026. In February 2025, Biosergen reported the successful completion of treatment for the second cohort of patients in its proof-of-concept clinical trial for BSG005.

What are Invasive Fungal Infections?

Invasive fungal infections are serious diseases marked by the penetration of fungal pathogens into normally sterile areas of the body, such as deep tissues and vital organs, often resulting in prolonged illness and potentially fatal complications. These infections primarily occur in individuals with compromised immune systems, including those receiving chemotherapy, people living with HIV/AIDS, or organ transplant recipients on immunosuppressive drugs. The main causative agents include Candida species (notably Candida albicans, C. glabrata, C. tropicalis), Aspergillus species (especially Aspergillus fumigatus), Cryptococcus species, and various dimorphic fungi. Typically, these fungi are opportunistic organisms, normally harmless residents of the environment or human microbiota, that turn pathogenic when the host's immune defenses are weakened.

Invasive Fungal Infections Epidemiology Segmentation

The invasive fungal infections epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current invasive fungal infections patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Approximately, 90% of patients develop resistance to first-line antifungal therapy, necessitating therapy modification. Among these, nearly 30% also develop resistance to second-line agents, forcing switches within drug classes (e.g., azoles) or across classes (e.g., from azoles to echinocandins or polyenes).

The invasive fungal infections treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections

Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections by Type

Total Treatment-eligible Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections

Total Refractory Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections

Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Invasive Fungal Infections Market CAGR 11.4% (US) Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size in 2024 (US) USD 350 Million Key Invasive Fungal Infections Companies Glaxosmithkline, SCYNEXIS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Shionogi, F2G, Pulmocide, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, Biosergen, Elion Therapeutics, Cidara Therapeutics, Mundipharma, Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharma, Merck, and others Key Invasive Fungal Infections Therapies BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp), Fosmanogepix, Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Oteseconazole (VT-1161), MAT2203, SCY-247, BAL2062, BSG005, EL219 (SF001), REZZAYO (rezafungin), CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate), ERAXIS (anidulafungin), TOLSURA (itraconazole), NOXAFIL (posaconazole), and others

Scope of the Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Invasive Fungal Infections current marketed and emerging therapies

Invasive Fungal Infections current marketed and emerging therapies Invasive Fungal Infections Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Invasive Fungal Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the factors driving the invasive fungal infections market @ Invasive Fungal Infections Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Key Insights 2 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 4.1 Upcoming Key Catalysts 4.2 Key Conferences and Meetings 4.3 Key Transactions and Collaborations 4.4 News Flow 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in 2024 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Common Types of Invasive Fungal Infections 7.3 Invasive Fungal Infections Causes and Risk Factors 7.3.1 Invasive Fungal Infections Risk Factors 7.4 Invasive Fungal Infections Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Complications of Invasive Fungal Infections 7.6 Invasive Fungal Infections Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment of Invasive Fungal Infections 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the 7MM 8.4 Epidemiology Scenario in the US 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US 8.4.2 Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections by Type in the US 8.4.3 Total Treatment-eligible Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US 8.4.4 Total Refractory Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US 8.5 Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK 8.6 Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 9 Invasive Fungal Infections Patient Journey 10 Marketed Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs 10.1 Key Cross of Marketed Drugs 10.2 REZZAYO (rezafungin): Cidara Therapeutics/Mundipharma 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.2.5 Clinical Development 10.2.5.1 Clinical trials information 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate): Basilea Pharmaceutica /Astellas Pharma 10.4 ERAXIS (anidulafungin): Pfizer/Vicuron Pharmaceuticals 10.5 TOLSURA (itraconazole): Mayne Pharma 10.6 NOXAFIL (posaconazole): Merck 11 Emerging Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 BREXAFEMME (Ibrexafungerp): Glaxosmithkline/SCYNEXIS 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Fosmanogepix: Basilea Pharmaceutica 11.4 Olorofim (F901318): Shionogi/F2G 11.5 Opelconazole (PC945): Pulmocide 11.6 Oteseconazole (VT-1161): Mycovia Pharmaceuticals 11.7 MAT2203: Matinas BioPharma 11.8 SCY-247: SCYNEXIS 11.9 BAL2062: Basilea Pharmaceutica 11.10 BSG005: Biosergen 11.11 EL219 (SF001): Elion Therapeutics 12 Invasive Fungal Infections Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Outlook 12.3 Key Invasive Fungal Infections Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections in the 7MM 12.6 United States Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size 12.8 Japan Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size 13 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Unmet Needs 14 Invasive Fungal Infections Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Invasive Fungal Infections 16 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Candidiasis Market

Candidiasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key candidiasis companies including Cidara Therapeutics, MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, ProFem GmbH, CelaCare Technologies, Inc., SCYNEXIS, NovaDigm Therapeutics, NovaBiotics Ltd, Stadius Biopharma, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, ORYN THERAPEUTICS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Candidiasis Clinical Trial Analysis

Candidiasis Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key candidiasis companies, including Cidara Therapeutics, MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, ProFem GmbH, CelaCare Technologies, Inc., SCYNEXIS, NovaDigm Therapeutics, NovaBiotics Ltd, Stadius Biopharma, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, ORYN THERAPEUTICS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key invasive pneumococcal disease companies including Pfizer, Merck, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Affinivax, Astellas Pharma, Vaxcyte, ImmunoBiology Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, EuBiologics, among others.

DHODH Inhibitors Market

DHODH Inhibitors Target Population, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key DHODH inhibitors companies, including Immunic Therapeutics, Jabez Bioscience, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invasive-fungal-infections-market-to-witness-upsurge-in-growth-at-a-cagr-of-11-4-in-the-us-during-the-forecast-period-20252034--delveinsight-302682266.html