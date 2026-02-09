Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced leak protection technology and building monitoring services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastian Williams as Director of Partnerships.

Sebastian brings more than a decade of experience driving commercial growth across smart building technology, PropTech, and insurance-led distribution. He specializes in building and scaling revenue functions, leading senior enterprise relationships, and developing partner ecosystems that enable repeatable, scalable growth.

"Seb has a rare mix of strategic partnership leadership and hands-on execution," said Cory Silver, President of Eddy. "As demand for leak detection across North America continues to grow, expanding our partner ecosystem is critical. Seb's track record with insurance partnerships and enterprise deployments will help us scale faster, deepen our relationships and deliver even more value to our clients."

Most recently, as Vice President of Sales at LAIIER, Sebastian led the build-out of the company's commercial organization, securing strategic insurance partnerships and overseeing enterprise deployments across commercial real estate, life sciences, multifamily, retail, and higher education portfolios. Known for combining strategic thinking with practical execution, he has consistently delivered growth through both direct enterprise sales and partner-led models.

"I'm excited to join Eddy at a time when the market is clearly shifting toward prevention and measurable risk reduction," said Sebastian Williams. "Eddy has built a powerful foundation with strong technology, real operational capability and a reputation for reliability. I'm looking forward to expanding strategic partnerships that help more owners, operators, and insurers reduce water risk and protect critical assets."

In his role, Sebastian will focus on strengthening and expanding Eddy's partnerships across insurance, property management, ownership groups, and technology partners, supporting long-term growth and enabling consistent, scalable deployment across complex building portfolios.

About Eddy

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water monitoring products and services for commercial and residential properties. The Company's solutions are designed to help property owners and developers monitor, control, and conserve water usage through sensing devices and data-driven software. For more information, visit www.eddysolutions.com.

For further details regarding the Company's financial performance, please refer to its consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause such differences are discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis under "Risks and Uncertainties," available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283297

Source: Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.