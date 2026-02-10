Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE: CFE) ("Cartier Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced brokered private placement (see press release dated January 22, 2026) with Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "Agent") acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, by the issuance, including the exercise in full of the option granted to the Agent, of an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Dickinson Wright LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and MLT Aikins LLP acted as counsel to the Agent in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration and drilling on the Company's Los Chorrillos Project in Potosí, Bolivia and general working capital purposes.

Thomas Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "Cartier Silver is pleased to have successfully completed this financing which significantly strengthens our balance sheet as we advance the Los Chorrillos Project. Proceeds will be directed toward continued exploration, resource expansion, and technical studies aimed at unlocking the project's full potential. We are particularly pleased to welcome Centurion One Capital as anchor investor in this financing. Their support underscores the technical merit of Los Chorrillos and our disciplined approach to systematic development as we move the asset toward its next key milestones."

In connection with the Offering, the Agent received: (i) a cash commission of $240,000; and (ii) an aggregate of 800,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), with each such Broker Warrant entitling the holder to acquire a Share at the Issue Price for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Company also paid a corporate finance fee to the Agent by the issuance of an aggregate of 500,000 Shares at the Issue Price.

The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

Insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") acquired an aggregate of 1,300,000 of the Shares issued under the Offering. Each of the Insider's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). A formal valuation was not required under MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on any of the stock exchanges specified in MI 61-101. Minority shareholder approval was also not required as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction involving the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's capitalization as of the date hereof.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT CARTIER SILVER CORPORATION

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at www.cartiersilvercorp.com.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL CORP.

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts (including, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the Offering) are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from these "forward-looking statements".

