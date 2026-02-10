Hon. Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham, named Grand Marshal for Toronto's 2026 St. Patrick's season

St. Patrick's season kicks off February 12 with the Emerald Forum Leadership Luncheon

"Everyone's Irish" as Toronto's 38th Annual St. Patrick's Parade returns Sunday in March

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - The St. Patrick's Parade Society officially launches the 2026 St. Patrick's season today, announcing Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham, as Grand Marshal for Toronto's 38th annual St. Patrick's Parade.

Minister McCarthy will serve as Grand Marshal for Toronto's 2026 St. Patrick's season, which brings together the Toronto community along with government, business, labour, media, and community leaders in a shared celebration of Irish heritage, civic pride, and family values.

Each year, the St. Patrick's season unites Torontonians of all backgrounds through a series of civic and cultural events that reflect the city's diversity, values, and sense of belonging - culminating in one or the most inclusive St. Patrick's parades in the world.

Season Kickoff: Emerald Forum Leadership Luncheon - February 12

The 2026 St. Patrick's season officially begins with the Emerald Forum Leadership Luncheon on Thursday, February 12, welcoming leaders from government, industry, labour, and the broader business community.

The Emerald Forum serves as the flagship civic event of the season, offering a non-partisan setting for dialogue, leadership, and connection at the start of Toronto's St. Patrick's celebrations. For details on tickets or sponsorship please contact info@stpatrickstoronto.com.

Grand Marshal: Hon. Todd McCarthy

As Grand Marshal, Minister McCarthy will lead the 2026 Parade season, participating in key St. Patrick's events throughout Toronto.

Minister McCarthy brings a strong record of public service and community leadership to the role. As Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and MPP for Durham, he has championed environmental stewardship, economic growth, and civic engagement - values that align closely with the spirit of St. Patrick's in Toronto.

Toronto's St. Patrick's Parade - Sunday, March 15, 2026

Toronto's 38th Annual St. Patrick's Parade will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, welcoming families, community groups, performers, and spectators from across the city and beyond.

Often described as "Everyone's Irish," the Parade is a joyful and inclusive celebration reflecting Toronto's multicultural fabric while honouring Irish history, culture, and tradition.

Parade Details

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Start Time: 12:00 PM (Noon)

Route: Begins at St. George Street and Bloor Street West, proceeding south through downtown Toronto

Admission: Free and open to the public

For more details on participating or attending, please visit www.StPatricksToronto.com.

About the St. Patrick's Parade Society

The St. Patrick's Parade Society is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating Irish heritage, fostering community connection, and delivering inclusive cultural events for the city of Toronto.

Source: St Patrick's Parade Society of Toronto