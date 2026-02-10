Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
10.02.2026 04:18 Uhr
Technology-Driven, Global Footprint: Fapon Spotlights Localization-Focused One-Stop IVD Solutions at WHX Labs Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leader in life sciences, is showcasing its comprehensive one-stop IVD solutions at WHX Labs Dubai 2026, taking place from February 10 to 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and two decades of industry experience, Fapon is highlighting key offerings such as its Alzheimer's Disease (AD) blood testing solution as part of its innovative product portfolio. Through flexible collaboration models, Fapon provides end-to-end localization support - from technical assistance to local production - empowering partners globally to advance their local IVD industries.

At the exhibition, Fapon is presenting its Local Manufacturing Solutions, encompassing chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), clinical biochemistry, lateral flow assay (LFA), and molecular diagnostics platforms. These solutions offer full-chain technology transfer, covering everything from core raw materials and reagent solutions to open-system instruments, R&D know-how, and production processes. This comprehensive approach assists partners in establishing complete local industrial capabilities - from R&D and production through to commercialization - enabling them to meet regional market demands effectively.

Fapon Local Manufacturing Solutions

A key highlight is Fapon's advanced Alzheimer's Disease (AD) blood testing solution, which supplies a complete set of raw materials and bulk reagents for core biomarkers including p-tau 217, p-tau 181, Aß40, Aß42, GFAP, and NfL. These biomarkers exhibit high sensitivity and specificity and correlate strongly with predicate kits and established clinical diagnostic tests, empowering IVD manufacturers worldwide to develop more accurate and reliable AD assays.

Fapon is also demonstrating its chemiluminescence one-stop solution, including the Shine series CLIA analyzers covering throughputs from 120 T/h to 900 T/h, over 70 self-developed reagent solutions, and supporting core raw materials. Additionally, Fapon is showcasing its high-performance raw material portfolio, such as recombinant quality control and calibrator raw materials (including RF, HbA1c, and HIV/HIV-P24) and LAMP solutions for rapid molecular diagnostics, underscoring its strong upstream support in diagnostic development.

Supported by high-standard facilities spanning over 100,000 m² and a global R&D and manufacturing network, Fapon continues to bring innovative, locally adaptable solutions to the market. The company currently serves over 70 countries and regions and partners with more than 2,500 organizations worldwide, remaining dedicated to building stronger collaborations to advance regional healthcare progress.

About Fapon

Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is redefining the R&D paradigm in diagnostics and therapeutics through a cutting-edge "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" model. This approach significantly accelerates novel biomarker/target discovery and translation. The company has established an integrated business structure that combines AI-powered innovative discovery, one-stop diagnostic solutions and novel therapies. Its products and services have covered the full spectrum of health management across the entire lifecycle, and accelerated the development of precision medicine.

Follow us on LinkedIn (Fapon) or visit us at https://en.faponbiotech.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889806/Fapon_Local_Manufacturing_Solutions.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472549/5778549/Fapon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technology-driven-global-footprint-fapon-spotlights-localization-focused-one-stop-ivd-solutions-at-whx-labs-dubai-2026-302682509.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
