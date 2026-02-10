The Rise Collective Announces the Launch of Roam Hospitality

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / The Rise Collective proudly announces the creation of Roam Hospitality, a new, independently built hotel and F&B management company designed to redefine what modern hospitality can be. In an industry dominated by venture-backed, private-equity-driven, and publicly traded operators, Roam is taking a different path - one that puts creativity, experience, and people at the center.

Across the industry, many beloved boutique brands have been absorbed by large public hospitality groups. Hyatt's acquisitions of The Standard and Bunkhouse, along with Hilton's acquisition of Graduate Hotels, reflect a long-standing trend of consolidation. While these rollups bring scale, they often reduce what made these brands special in the first place.

"In VC-backed, PE-backed or publicly traded environments, the P&L becomes the north star," said Elliott Caldwell, co-founder of The Rise Collective. "Creativity gets replaced with consistency, and the soulful, one-of-a-kind experiences guests love become diluted. When you partner with a shareholder-driven management company, you're partnering with a company built to serve investors, not owners and not guests."

Roam Hospitality was created to be the alternative.

"Roam will win because we don't answer to shareholders," said Michael Elefante, co-founder of The Rise Collective. "We answer to hotel owners and guests. That gives us the freedom to obsess over experience instead of earnings calls."

Roam Hospitality enters the market with strong momentum. The company's first hotel is scheduled to go live next month, several management deals are nearing completion, and Roam has multiple F&B proposals out for high-level, design-driven concepts. The Rise Collective's vertically integrated ecosystem spanning construction, design, operations, and investor networks provides Roam with a unique advantage as it scales nationally.

Roam Hospitality is positioned to become one of the only nationwide, large-scale, bootstrapped hospitality companies of the modern era, proving that independence isn't just a structure but a strategic advantage.



