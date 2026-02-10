Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 04:26 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Rise Collective Announces the Launch of Roam Hospitality

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / The Rise Collective proudly announces the creation of Roam Hospitality, a new, independently built hotel and F&B management company designed to redefine what modern hospitality can be. In an industry dominated by venture-backed, private-equity-driven, and publicly traded operators, Roam is taking a different path - one that puts creativity, experience, and people at the center.

Across the industry, many beloved boutique brands have been absorbed by large public hospitality groups. Hyatt's acquisitions of The Standard and Bunkhouse, along with Hilton's acquisition of Graduate Hotels, reflect a long-standing trend of consolidation. While these rollups bring scale, they often reduce what made these brands special in the first place.

"In VC-backed, PE-backed or publicly traded environments, the P&L becomes the north star," said Elliott Caldwell, co-founder of The Rise Collective. "Creativity gets replaced with consistency, and the soulful, one-of-a-kind experiences guests love become diluted. When you partner with a shareholder-driven management company, you're partnering with a company built to serve investors, not owners and not guests."

Roam Hospitality was created to be the alternative.

"Roam will win because we don't answer to shareholders," said Michael Elefante, co-founder of The Rise Collective. "We answer to hotel owners and guests. That gives us the freedom to obsess over experience instead of earnings calls."

Roam Hospitality enters the market with strong momentum. The company's first hotel is scheduled to go live next month, several management deals are nearing completion, and Roam has multiple F&B proposals out for high-level, design-driven concepts. The Rise Collective's vertically integrated ecosystem spanning construction, design, operations, and investor networks provides Roam with a unique advantage as it scales nationally.

Roam Hospitality is positioned to become one of the only nationwide, large-scale, bootstrapped hospitality companies of the modern era, proving that independence isn't just a structure but a strategic advantage.

Originally posted on https://rise-collective.com/the-rise-collective-announces-the-launch-of-roam-hospitality.

CONTACT:
Albert Brown
Digital Marketing Manager
albert@rise-collective.com
6195862817

SOURCE: The Rise Collective



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-rise-collective-announces-the-launch-of-roam-hospitality-1135435

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.