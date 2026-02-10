

Albany, New York - February 10, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Harkness Consulting Solutions , a boutique consulting firm, recently reported continued contract engagements from public sector clients despite economic shifts. Public agencies rarely maintain long consulting ties through leadership turnover and political pressure. Harkness Consulting Solutions stands apart, with many public sector clients renewing work after initial contracts close, even as priorities, administrators, and budgets shift. Photo Courtesy of Fullness of Joy Photography LLC Harkness Consulting Solutions works with public agencies, nonprofits, and higher education institutions across New York State and the Northeast. Founded by Melody Harkness Mobele, the firm focuses on organizational change, workforce development, operational consulting, and strategic planning. Strategic planning remains the most requested service, particularly during periods of transition and administrative turnover. Growth has occurred without outside capital. The firm relies on referrals, renewals, and long-term trust rather than scale. Senior leadership remains directly involved in client engagements, influencing both pace and outcomes. According to Harkness, "Public sector decisions affect communities in real time. Leaders look for advisors who stay present and accountable from planning through delivery." Agencies often seek help after earlier consulting work failed to translate into daily operations. Thick reports and abstract models leave staff unable to act within existing rules and capacity. Harkness Consulting Solutions begins with listening sessions, document reviews, and observation of how decisions move through an organization. Staff engage leadership, managers, and frontline teams. Language stays plain. Plans reflect real constraints rather than ideal scenarios. Government settings require attention to procurement rules, reporting demands, and public scrutiny. The firm factors these conditions into its work from the start, allowing agencies to carry plans forward once consultants exit. Many clients return during later reforms, audits, reorganizations, or service expansions. Continuity matters when pressure repeats. "Stability matters when everything else feels uncertain. People remember who stays engaged when pressure increases," Harkness said. Operating without investors shapes every decision. Hiring follows confirmed demand. Systems grow through trial and correction. Cash flow receives close attention. The firm remains intentionally small, giving clients direct access to senior leadership during planning sessions, progress reviews, and closeouts. Recent engagements include equity-informed organizational change, examined through authority structures, information flow, and accountability rather than slogans. Clients responded to clarity grounded in daily practice. The firm adapts quickly across sectors, including travel and tourism, healthcare services, social justice organizations, higher education, and public agencies. National growth remains under consideration, with depth favored over speed. "Trust builds when advice fits the work people do each day," Harkness added. Harkness Consulting Solutions is a boutique consulting firm serving public agencies, nonprofits, and higher education institutions across New York State and the Northeast. Founded by Melody Harkness Mobele, the firm provides strategic planning, organizational change, workforce development, and operational consulting with senior leadership directly involved in all client work. Media Contact Company: Harkness Consulting Solutions LLC Contact: Barbara Kumi Email: info@harknessconsultingsolutions.com Website: https://harknessconsultingsolutions.com/ Address: PO Box 3887 Albany, New York, USA, 12203 10/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

