Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the South African Patent Office has granted Manganese X a patent for its proprietary purification process of manganese sulfate, a critical material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles ("EVs") and stationary energy storage systems.

Manganese X CEO, Martin Kepman, said, "The acceptance of our high-purity manganese processing patent in South Africa represents another important milestone in our journey towards becoming a vertically integrated North American supplier of battery-grade manganese and in building a scalable supply chain."

Kepman emphasized, "This patent strengthens our global intellectual property footprint and supports our long-term strategy of supplying high-purity manganese sulfate to the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery markets. The patent is an added plus while we continue our pre-feasibility study, in which we are evaluating multiple processing routes to optimize technical and economic performance."

This patent complements the Company's ongoing development of its Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada - one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America - and its downstream high-purity manganese processing and commercialization strategy.

Manganese X has also applied for patent protection in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Australia.

South Africa is one of the world's largest producers of manganese, and this patent acceptance provides Manganese X with strategic positioning within a key global manganese jurisdiction while reinforcing its broader objective of developing a fully integrated, North American critical minerals supply chain.

High-purity manganese sulfate is an essential cathode precursor material used in lithium-ion battery chemistries such as NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) and emerging high-manganese cathode technologies. These battery chemistries are widely used in EVs, grid-scale energy storage systems, renewable energy backup, power stabilization, and industrial and commercial energy storage.

With global EV adoption accelerating and governments worldwide prioritizing domestic critical mineral supply chains, Manganese X continues to advance its position as a strategic supplier of battery-grade manganese - a key ingredient in safer, more efficient, and more sustainable lithium-ion batteries.

The Company remains focused on advancing its Battery Hill pre-feasibility study, scaling its high-purity manganese processing technologies, and progressing toward commercial production.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the U.S. to commercialize EV compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly, more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower, competitive cost.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

