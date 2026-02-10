Funding secured, extending the financial runway to reach a proof-of-concept inflection point

- Company's attractiveness reinforced through the onboarding of new investors

4Moving Biotech (4MB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a spin-off of 4P-Pharma, developing a first-in-class disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) for knee osteoarthritis, today announced the closing of a €12 million financing, completed through a structured and coordinated funding process.

This financing was secured from a pool of private investors and family offices, who chose to reinforce their commitment by investing directly at the subsidiary level in 4MB. The round includes a combination of equity and loans, reflecting a flexible capital structure aligned with long-term value creation.

This closing forms a natural continuum following the €7.6 million France 2030 i-Démo grant announced last year, and the very recent transatlantic extension of the INFLAM-MOTION Phase 2a clinical study to the US, reinforcing 4MB's runway to execute its lead DMOAD program addressing a major unmet medical need in knee osteoarthritis.

"With this closing in place, we are well equipped to reach the next value creation milestone by delivering robust Phase 2a data, reaching a proof-of-concept inflection point, and creating strategic optionality for subsequent stages of development to address the needs of the 374 million patients suffering from osteoarthritis worldwide," said Luc Boblet, CEO of 4MB

Founded in 2020, 4MB has now received approximately €30 million in total funding to date, combining private financing and non-dilutive public support. This trajectory illustrates a strong long-term strategy led by 4P-Pharma and built on its proprietary drug regeneration model, addressing untreated serious diseases and implemented independently by each of its subsidiaries.

"The arrival of new investors in 4MB reflects the strength and coherence of the 4P-Pharma group's platform, built on disciplined capital allocation and scientific rigor," added Revital Rattenbach, CEO of 4P-Pharma and co-founder of 4MB. "By enabling our subsidiaries to independently define and execute their own trajectories, 4P-Pharma demonstrates the relevance of its start-up studio model."

In the coming months, 4MB will focus on executing its clinical strategy in preparation for future regulatory agency interactions and on facilitating patient access to its molecule for those who need it most.

About 4Moving Biotech

Founded in 2020 as a spin-off of 4P-Pharma, 4Moving Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying drugs for osteoarthritis, one of the world's most burdensome chronic diseases, affecting more than 600 million people and lacking approved therapies that alter disease course. Headquartered on the Pasteur Institute campus in Lille, 4MB aims to deliver safe, sustainable therapeutic solutions for patients with high unmet medical needs.

