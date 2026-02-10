Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
10.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
Corruption Perceptions Index 2025: Decline in leadership undermining global fight against corruption - Transparency International

BERLIN, Feb.10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corruption is worsening globally, with even established democracies backsliding amid a concerning picture of long-term decline in leadership to tackle corruption, according to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), released today by Transparency International.

CPI 2025 MAP

The 31st edition of the CPI shows that the number of countries scoring above 80 has fallen from 12 a decade ago to just five in 2025. Democracies, traditionally stronger performers on anti-corruption, are experiencing a worrying decline, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France and Sweden.

Another concerning pattern is a crackdown on civic space. Since 2012, 36 of the 50 countries with significant score declines have also experienced reduced freedoms of expression, association and assembly, making it harder for journalists and civil society to speak out against corruption.

In 2025, young people led major anti-corruption protests, particularly in countries in the bottom half of the CPI where scores have stagnated or fallen in the past decade. In Nepal and Madagascar, protesters criticised leaders for abusing power while failing to deliver basic services and economic opportunity, leading to the fall of both governments.

Transparency International is warning that the absence of bold political leadership in the global fight against corruption is weakening international anti-corruption efforts and reducing pressure for reform in countries around the world.

François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, said:
"Corruption is not inevitable. We know what works when it comes to holding power to account for the common good: democratic accountability, independent oversight, and a free, open civil society. At a time when we're seeing a dangerous disregard for international norms from some states, we're calling on leaders to act with integrity and live up to their responsibilities to provide a better future for people everywhere."

Transparency International is calling on governments to:

Renew political leadership on anti-corruption by fully enforcing laws, implementing international commitments and strengthening transparency, oversight and accountability.

Protect civic space by ending attacks on journalists, NGOs and whistleblowers and halting efforts to restrict independent civil society.

Close secrecy loopholes that allow corrupt money to move across borders, including by strengthening beneficial ownership transparency and regulating professional enablers.

Spokespeople are available for interviews. Please contact: press@transparency.org

The report, results, methodology, press releases and graphics are available here!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888926/CPI25.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888925/Transparency_International_logo.jpg

Transparency International logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corruption-perceptions-index-2025-decline-in-leadership-undermining-global-fight-against-corruption--transparency-international-302681469.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
