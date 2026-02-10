Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd.: Linglong Tire Winter Experience 2026 in Austria

SALZBURG, Austria, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of February, the Linglong Winter Experience 2026 took place in Austria for the first time, in which almost 40 retailers from all over Europe took part.

All driving dynamics exercises were carried out in the Stegergut winter driving park, which is picturesquely located at 1,030 meters between mountain peaks in Salzburger Land and offers perfect conditions for professional winter driving training - including varied and challenging handling courses, large dynamic areas and circular tracks. In total, the tire dealers covered over 120 kilometers under the guidance of an experienced team of instructors in the Toyota GR Yaris and GR Supra training vehicles. True to the motto "one more drift", the selection of the vehicles was mainly based on the drift qualities and so not only the improvements of general driving skills were on the program, but ultimately also the goal of circling the vehicles in a controlled drift around the various tracks. All participants were able to live out their passion for sporty driving, perfect their vehicle control at the limit and prove it on the various courses.

All vehicles were fitted with the latest Linglong Sport Master Winter tire tread pattern in size 225/40 R18 92W - the first ever Linglong tire developed in Germany and produced exclusively in Europe. Last autumn, the profile received the test rating of "good" from the German car magazine auto motor und sport.

A workshop in which the latest Linglong products and planned marketing campaigns were presented, a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snow-covered mountain landscape and a hearty snack in a rustic mountain hut completed the Linglong Winter Experience, which will definitely be continued next year.

In addition to these activities, Linglong places users at the heart of its mission, committed to delivering safe, reliable, and high-performance tires through innovative technology and stringent quality control. We believe that exceptional products, paired with thoughtful service, create truly outstanding driving experiences. Moving forward, Linglong will continue to listen to user feedback and refine its end-to-end services, ensuring every journey is a trustworthy and enjoyable one.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890653/Linglong_Tire_Winter_Experience.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linglong-tire-winter-experience-2026-in-austria-302683400.html