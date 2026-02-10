Protection Indemnity (P&I) clubs have announced general increases ahead of the 20 February 2026 renewal date for shipowners, reflecting the desire to manage persistent claims inflation and ongoing volatility in pool claims severity, according to a new report from AM Best

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "P&I Clubs: Strong Investment Returns Support Growth in Free Reserves but Underwriting Performance Remains a Challenge", AM Best considers the continuation of general increases to be necessary to maintain price adequacy and make up for the underwriting deficit experienced in 2024/25. However, it will likely be more challenging for the clubs to achieve the announced rate adjustments due to growing competitive pressures.

The report further highlights that sanctions risk management continues to be an important topic for the clubs, requiring engagement and effort to ensure their own compliance and help shipowners understand their obligations.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=362299.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209030641/en/

Contacts:

James Kenfack

Financial Analyst

+31 20 808 2272

james.kenfack@ambest.com



Dr Mathilde Jakobsen

Senior Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 3118

mathilde.jakobsen@ambest.com



Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com