10.02.2026
Liuyang Jiteng Fireworks Group Co., Ltd.: Liuyang Fireworks Paint the Night Sky of Abu Dhabi

LIUYANG, China, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of February 6 local time, Liuyang fireworks dazzled the night sky in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a stunning 10-minute special pyrotechnic display.

Liuyang Fireworks paint the night sky of Abu Dhabi.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This pyrotechnic show was fully planned and executed by Liuyang Jiteng Fireworks Group Co., Ltd. and served as a highlight of the 2026 UAE "Happy Spring Festival - Hunan Culture in the UAE" event.

As the "Hometown of Chinese Fireworks," Liuyang City in Hunan Province has long established its fireworks products as a shining calling card for Hunan culture as it makes its way onto the world stage. In 2025, despite facing pressures, Liuyang's fireworks industry forged ahead, with its industrial chain value once again surpassing the 50 billion yuan mark, reaching a total of 50.58 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.7%, with particularly remarkable export performance.

The surge in Liuyang fireworks' global popularity is underpinned by the increasingly close economic and trade cooperation between Changsha and the UAE. In recent years, Changsha and the UAE have adhered to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, continuously deepening economic and trade exchanges and achieving fruitful results. Using light as a brush and flames as music, this immersive Spring Festival cultural feast not only sent warm New Year wishes to the local people but also struck up a brand-new symphony of the global outreach of Hunan culture and the in-depth integration of China-UAE economic and trade cooperation.

Source: Liuyang Jiteng Fireworks Group Co., Ltd.



Contact person: Mr. Zou, Tel: 86-10-63074558

