Gaming Realms PLC Announces FY25 Pre-Close Trading Update

FY25 Pre-Close Trading Update

Another record year: 10% Revenue Growth and 15% adjusted EBITDA*

Increase underpinned by global growth with expanding international footprint

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile-focused gaming content, is pleased to announce its pre-close trading update for the full year to 31 December 2025 ("FY25").

The Company anticipates reporting FY25 revenue of approximately £31.4 million, up 10% against the prior year and adjusted EBITDA* of £15.0 million, up 15% against FY24. Exchange fluctuations during the year had a negative impact of £0.6m on revenue and £0.4m on adjusted EBITDA.

The strong performance was driven primarily by content and brand licensing, supported by strong growth across the majority of our major markets. The performance of content licensing in the 6 regulated igaming markets in the US was particularly pleasing, with revenue growth of 19% (23% in constant currency) supported by record numbers of players enjoying our Slingo games. The US now represents 61% of Group revenue (FY24: 56%).

During FY25, Gaming Realms launched its Slingo portfolio with 40 new partners globally and successfully introduced its games in South Africa and Switzerland, further expanding the international reach of the Slingo portfolio. Gaming Realms' content is now active in 30 regulated markets globally. In addition, the Company is well positioned to benefit from further new market openings, including Alberta, Canada, and Maine in the US, as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and expand.

During the year, revenues in the UK declined 10% as a result of the introduction of staking limits in the UK on 1 April 2025. However, encouragingly, the Company's UK revenues recovered to previous levels by the end of FY25 supported by the roll-out of a new Slingo in-game tool designed for the UK regulatory environment. In FY25, the UK represented 23% of Group revenues.

Early trading in 2026 has been encouraging, with ongoing demand for the Slingo portfolio. The Company remains focused on continued product innovation to drive future growth, supported by increased investment in game development, new products and new market launches.

Gaming Realms expects to announce its FY25 Preliminary Results during the week commencing 30 March 2026.

Mark Segal, Chief Executive of Gaming Realms, commented:

"We are pleased to report another record year for Gaming Realms, reflecting the continued appeal of the Slingo portfolio and our highly scalable licensing model. We are encouraged by the continued momentum in the US, where regulated iGaming continues to grow strongly, and we see significant additional growth opportunities in US markets.

"With increased investment in our games pipeline, the development of new products, and continued expansion into newly regulated territories such as South Africa and Switzerland, alongside forthcoming opportunities in Alberta and Maine, we look forward to building on this momentum in 2026 as we broaden our market reach and further strengthen our portfolio of innovative content."

*EBITDA before share-based payments and adjusting items

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CEO

Geoff Green, CFO 0845 123 3773 Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and Joint Broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark 020 7418 8900 Investec Bank plc - Joint Broker

James Hopton

Lydia Zychowska 020 7597 4000 Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills 07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of SlingoTM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

