Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 08:42 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GelreDome: Ye returns to the Netherlands for first European concert since 2014

GelreDome Arnhem to host one-night-only show in the Netherlands on June 6, 2026

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ye, the artist globally known as Kanye West, will return to Europe with a one-night-only concert at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The performance will mark Ye's first European live concert since 2014 and his first appearance in the Netherlands since 2013.

GelreDome

The Arnhem date will serve as the first European stop of Ye's return to the continent. While another performance is scheduled later this summer in Reggio Emilia, Italy (July 18, 2026), the GelreDome show will open this limited run of European dates.

"We look forward to welcoming Ye to GelreDome. This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences," said a spokesperson for GelreDome. "We expect significant demand."

Ye is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past decades, with a lasting impact not only on music but also on fashion, design, and popular culture. His live performances are known for their distinctive artistic vision and large-scale production.

The concert at GelreDome is organized by J.Noah Live, which has been producing international concerts and tours for more than twenty years.

Pre-registration for the presale is available as of today through the official channels of GelreDome and J.Noah. The presale begins Thursday, February 12 at 10:00 AM CET, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, February 13 at 10:00 AM CET.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873610/GelreDome.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ye-returns-to-the-netherlands-for-first-european-concert-since-2014-302682650.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.