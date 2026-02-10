Alkane Resources Limited: Alkane Resources Provides Notice of Release of H1 and Q2 Financial Year 2026 Results and Conference Call

PERTH, Western Australia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited ("Alkane" or the "Company") (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK OTCQX: ALKEF) is pleased to announce that it will release its first half and second quarter financial and operating results for the period ending 31 December 2025 on Friday, 13 February 2026, pre-TSX trading hours.

Conference Call and Webcast

Alkane's Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, and CFO, James Carter, will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Details to participate are as follows:

Date/Time: Toronto, Canada



8:30 am EST, Friday, 13 February 2026



Perth, Western Australia



9:30 pm AWST, Friday, 13 February 2026



Conference Call Registration:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI70e67a9c787a414596ad9594c6f8333a Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5tvtfopw

The accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company's website - HERE.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website - HERE.

Investors may submit questions for the event by sending their questions to info@alkres.com.



This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

ABOUTALKANE

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

More information is available at www.alkres.com

