Shoals Technologies Group has secured a favorable initial determination from a US International Trade Commission (ITC) judge, who found that Voltage violated US trade law by importing trunk bus products that infringe Shoals' patents.From pv maagzine USA Shoals Technologies Group says it has received a favorable initial determination from an administrative law judge at the ITC, advancing its patent infringement case against Voltage, LLC. On Feb. 6, the judge found that Voltage violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing LYNX trunk bus products into the United States. The ruling ...

