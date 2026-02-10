Seasoned Technology Executive to Support European Technology Group

Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of private equity global growth investing, today announced that Ralph Haupter will serve as an External Senior Advisor to its European Technology team. Mr. Haupter, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Small Medium Enterprises and Channel (SME&C) at Microsoft, will take on this personal engagement to help the firm identify and evaluate new investment opportunities across the software and technology sectors. He will also play an active role in value creation across the firm's existing portfolio.

Mr. Haupter brings over 25 years of global operating experience and deep expertise in technology innovation and transformation. At Microsoft, he leads a global organization that works with the company's extensive partner ecosystem to empower small and medium businesses worldwide. Previously, he held senior leadership roles across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, including President of Microsoft EMEA, President of Microsoft Asia, and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Germany. Before joining Microsoft, Mr. Haupter held leadership positions at IBM.

"I am excited to spend time with the Warburg Pincus team in this advisory capacity," said Ralph Haupter. "Throughout my career, I've focused on helping organizations apply the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve how they operate and grow. I look forward to sharing my experience and learning from the next generation of technology companies."

"We are delighted to welcome Ralph as a Senior Advisor," said Max Fowinkel and Issam Abedin, Managing Directors at Warburg Pincus. "Ralph's deep industry experience and knowledge of working with and scaling technology companies will be immensely valuable as we focus on supporting our current and future portfolio companies to unlock their full potential."

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $100 billion in assets under management, and more than 215 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,100 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

