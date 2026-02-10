Today Bending Spoons announced the launch of the Bending Spoons Fellowship, committing up to €1.5 million to support Europe's most outstanding computer science students through the program.

The fellowship will award ten scholarships-each worth €50,000 per year and renewable for up to three years-to high-achieving university students in computer science and related fields across Europe and the UK.

"We think exceptional talent deserves exceptional opportunities," said Costanza Mazzei, the Bending Spoons talent manager leading the program. "With the Bending Spoons Fellowship, we aim to give Europe's most driven students the freedom, resources, and guidance to reach the highest levels of excellence."

In addition to financial support, Fellowship participants will benefit from individual mentorship and may choose to participate in an optional paid summer internship at Bending Spoons.

The fellowship is the latest initiative from Bending Spoons to support emerging technical talent. It builds on the company's international tech retreats and scholarship programs, including those that focus on expanding access for underrepresented groups.

Applications for the Bending Spoons Fellowship open on February 10, 2026, and the winning recipients will be notified in June 2026. Interested students can find more information and apply at this link.

About Bending Spoons

At Bending Spoons, we acquire and transform digital businesses. We own AOL, Brightcove, Evernote, komoot, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, Vimeo, WeTransfer, and many others. Our products have served more than a billion people, with around 400 million monthly active users and 10 million paying customers, including most Fortune 500 enterprises.

We aim to hold forever and have never sold an acquired business. After each acquisition, we typically invest in an ambitious effort to overhaul the technology, redesign the user interface, accelerate the release of new features, optimize marketing and monetization, and rearchitect the organization for improved long-term performance.

At our core is a relentless focus on talent density and workplace excellence. We received close to 800,000 job applications in 2025 alone, with a 0.04% job offer rate, and have earned numerous first-place finishes in Great Place to Work awards.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210576542/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Christy Keenan

ck@bendingspoons.com