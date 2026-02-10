Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
10.02.2026 09:12 Uhr
Voltage Energy Group: Voltage Wins Again; Voltage Energy Reaffirms Market Continuity and Innovation After the ITC Initial Determination

LYNX PLUS Launch Advances Next-Generation Trunk-Bus Solutions for the Solar Industry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy"), a leading solar and clean energy solutions provider founded in North Carolina, has secured an important decision in the U.S. International Trade Commission's (ITC) Initial Determination. The Administrative Law Judge found that Voltage Energy's new LYNX design ("LYNX PLUS") does not infringe either of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.'s patents, reaffirming that Voltage Energy can continue supplying its trunk bus solutions to the industry without interruption. This decision marks another significant victory for Voltage Energy against Shoals' continued efforts to exclude Voltage Energy from the market and stifle competition.


Last January, the ITC terminated the first investigation Shoals initiated in May 2023, where it wrongly accused Voltage Energy's products of infringing three patents. Meanwhile, Voltage Energy continued to innovate. With the launch of its UL-certified LYNX PLUS, Voltage Energy's new LYNX solution marks a significant step forward beyond current trunk-bus solutions.

Voltage Energy looks forward to the upcoming bench trial, February 26-27, 2026, in Winston-Salem, NC, in which the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina will hear evidence that Shoals' asserted patents are unenforceable based on unclean hands due to its misconduct during its efforts to obtain them. Voltage Energy will also seek review of the Initial Determination related to the original LYNX design and is confident that the Commission will reach a fair and favorable conclusion, as it did in the first ITC case.

Voltage Energy also recently announced its acquisition of a North Carolina manufacturing site that will serve as its future headquarters. This expansion will directly create hundreds of local jobs and catalyze thousands of additional domestic positions across its supply chain, driving significant economic growth throughout the region. This commitment accelerates domestic clean energy manufacturing, and underscores Voltage Energy's unwavering dedication to American technological innovation and workforce development.

Voltage Energy remains committed to competing with integrity, investing in innovation, and supporting partners with dependable, forward-looking energy solutions.

About Voltage Energy Group

Founded in 2015, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects, with global headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Voltage Energy delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies and services that improve installation efficiency, enhance safety, and optimize long-term system performance.

We are a group of innovative people who sincerely care about the renewable industry. Learn more at the company's new website, www.voltageenergy.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701909/Voltage_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voltage-wins-again-voltage-energy-reaffirms-market-continuity-and-innovation-after-the-itc-initial-determination-302683477.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
