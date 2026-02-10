Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that it has selected Dynelectro ApS (Denmark) as the electrolyzer technology vendor for its planned synthetic fuel demonstration facility in Iceland. Dynelectro is the developer of what it describes as the world's most efficient electrolyzer platform, purpose-built for high-performance hydrogen production in power-to-liquids applications for synthetic fuel ("eFuel") and, more specifically, synthetic sustainable aviation fuel ("eSAF").

Dynelectro's electrolyzer platform has demonstrated industry-leading energy efficiency in the production of hydrogen, a key feedstock to eFuels, while maintaining durability under continuous industrial operation at variable load. The system architecture emphasizes reduced balance-of-plant complexity, high current density operation, and modular deployment, characteristics that align closely with Syntholene's objective of developing capital-efficient, repeatable synthetic fuel infrastructure.

The planned demonstration facility is intended to validate the Company's integrated approach to producing low-cost hydrogen as a feedstock to eSAF and other eFuels, with a focus on scalability, energy efficiency, and long-term cost competitiveness with fossil fuels.

"Syntholene's eSAF production plans are a perfect match for Dynelectro's electrolyser solution," explains Sune Lilbaek, CEO at Dynelectro ApS. "To be successful in the eSAF market, the lowest possible cost of hydrogen over the lifespan of the plant is a necessity. Dynelectro's unique take on SOEC electrolysers seeks to enable the lowest possible energy consumption and maintenance cost. When integrated with Syntholene's proprietary hybrid thermal production system, it is possible to convert up to 90% of the renewable electrical energy supplied into clean hydrogen. Together, we expect to be deploying the most cost-effective, energy-efficient solution for production of sustainable aviation fuel on the market today."

The vendor selection represents a key technical milestone for Syntholene as it advances engineering and procurement activities associated with its first demonstration-scale facility.

"The selection of Dynelectro is the result of a rigorous two-year technical and commercial evaluation process across all major vendors focused on efficiency, reliability, and long-term scalability," said Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene. "Electrolyzer performance coupled with low-cost clean energy are the primary drivers of synthetic fuel economics. Partnering with a technology provider that prioritizes energy efficiency and industrial robustness is critical as we move from demonstration toward multi-megawatt commercial deployment."

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

Syntholene's power-to-liquid strategy harnesses thermal energy to power proprietary integrations of hydrogen production and fuel synthesis. Syntholene has secured 20MW of dedicated energy to support the Company's upcoming demonstration facility and commercial scale-up.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.

About Dynelectro

Dynelectro is a Danish SOE electrolyser OEM at the forefront of developing advanced, sustainable energy solutions. Utilising cutting-edge solid-oxide electrolysis technology, Dynelectro achieves unprecedented system performance and lifespan, enabling a five-fold improvement in lifetime performance through a novel approach to stack control and integration. Their innovations enable operators to seamlessly adjust production based on the availability of cost-effective renewable energy.

The company commercialises MW-scale Dynamic Electrolyser Units (DEUs), producing clean hydrogen to unlock syngas and e-fuel production. Dynelectro was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the capital region of Denmark. Visit www.dynelectro.dk

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the use of a particular vendor, the services to be provided and standard of delivery, expected benefits of engagement of certain service providers, development of the Company's test facility, commercial scalability, technical and economic viability, anticipated geothermal power availability, anticipated benefit of eFuel, the Company's business plans, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to execute its business plan, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that the selected vendor will be able to complete their deliverables on time and to the standard expected, that the test facility will be completed as planned, that there will be market adoption, and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, meet targeted timelines for development, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

